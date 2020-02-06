BOISE — Well, that was quick, even if it wasn’t painless.
A two-week impeachment trial, two near-party-line votes and the greatest nation on Earth is back to being “perfect.”
I can’t help but notice, though, that the Idaho Legislature has spent more time this session deciding how to handle administrative rules than the U.S. Senate spent exonerating the president.
That may reflect poorly on the Senate, whose members took an oath to “do impartial justice” at the trial.
On the other hand, it reflects well on Idaho lawmakers. They, at least, take their public stewardship responsibilities quite seriously. They might punt decisions to future sessions, for example, but they rarely punt to voters. They’re here to say yea or nay — and as the 2018 Medicaid initiative showed, they really don’t like it when voters take that away from them. They don’t like people using the ballot box to tell them what to do, or to tell them what’s right or wrong.
Congress is a different animal, it seems. Over the past week, dozens of Republican senators have said voters can best determine whether the president should be removed from office. Rather than embrace their constitutional responsibility to render a verdict, you get the sense they wish the whole thing would just go away.
“We have an election only months from now in which the American people can use their constitutionally given rights to decide who will be our president,” said Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, in a joint news release last week.
They make punting sound like a virtue.
Similarly, the header on their news release — which explained their rationale for refusing to hear additional witnesses in the case — said “Founders rejected politicized removal of president.”
No argument there; if the Founders wouldn’t go down that road, we shouldn’t either. I just find this constitutional self-righteousness a bit disingenuous when they spent the last four years embracing the politicization of the judicial branch.
How do you pat yourself on the back for refusing to politicize the removal of the president when, contrary to historic precedent, you refused to even hold a confirmation vote on a Supreme Court nominee, as Senate Republicans did in 2016?
How do you puff out your chest at not politicizing an impeachment inquiry when, during the final year of the Obama administration, you actively stalled confirmation votes for more than 40 federal court nominees — leading to the lowest number of judicial confirmations in the past 64 years? And then take credit, as Crapo did just this week, for confirming “more judges in President Trump’s first full term” than at any time since 1980?
Concluding that the president’s actions don’t warrant removal from office is a perfectly legitimate outcome to the case — as long as the verdict is unrelated to his party affiliation.
That’s where this Congress so frequently falls short. This whole sad spectacle — from the initial House impeachment inquiry to the final Senate vote — suggests lawmakers are unable and unwilling to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities and provide effective, objective oversight of the executive branch.
The Idaho Legislature, for all its warts and shortcomings, shines bright in comparison.
Witness how Idaho House Republicans responded earlier this session, after one of their own, Post Falls Rep. John Green, was convicted in a Texas court for conspiracy to defraud the federal government.
The caucus met for about two hours the next morning. Caucus discussions aren’t public, but some members reportedly expressed sympathy for Green. They questioned whether he would appeal the conviction. They obviously struggled with what House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, described as a “solemn and difficult” decision.
And in the end, they voted unanimously to vacate his seat.
“It’s important to me that it was unanimous,” Bedke said. “We are caretakers of these seats. The institution preceded us, and the institution will go on long after we’ve left. On our watch, we wanted to do our constitutional and statutory duty, and I think we performed that today.”
Oh, that Congress could say the same.
