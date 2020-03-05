BOISE — There is a quiet moment in the movie “Jaws,” shortly before Capt. Quint gets bitten in half, where he and fish biologist Matt Hooper bond over their scars.
They trade stories back and forth, rolling up sleeves and pulling up pant legs to compare the various scrapes, bites and broken bones they’ve received over the years. Hooper then unbuttons his shirt, going for the coup de grace.
“See that?” he says, pointing to his chest. “Right there. Mary Ellen Moffett. She broke my heart.”
Heartbreak isn’t an unfamiliar emotion in the Idaho Legislature. Lawmakers often have strong attachments to their bills; Rep. Caroline Troy calls them her “children” — and she doesn’t take it kindly when people criticize her kids.
But that’s what happens here at the Statehouse: Kids take a beating, moms and dads take beatings, the metaphorical knives come out. Any legislator who actually tries to get something done can’t avoid collecting a few battle scars.
And the clashes can be brutal for all involved, including the general public.
In just the past few weeks, for example, there have been intense debates and/or committee hearings on bills dealing with end-of-life care for children, criminalizing all abortion procedures, prohibiting transgender females from participating in school sports, blocking Affirmative Action efforts, banning all public funds for organizations that provide abortion services, revising child protection procedures, criminalizing gender-change procedures and therapies for children, and prohibiting anyone from changing a birth certificate to reflect their gender preference.
With the possible exception of the abortion bills, none of these issues made it onto anyone’s pre-session list of topics likely to dominate the 2020 session. Yet they’re what lawmakers, at least in the House, have been fighting about.
And the fights will continue — because that’s what happens here at the Statehouse.
I had a conversation with Boise Sen. Grant Burgoyne recently. He noted that, as a Democrat, he pays no political price for opposing these controversial bills. Similarly, Republicans won’t pay a price for sponsoring them.
The measures, in essence, are win-win issues for both sides of the aisle. They fire up the base and let each party claim the moral high ground.
If that’s the case, there’s no downside for politicians. There’s no incentive for them to tackle the broader problems of the state. They can tee up one divisive bill after another, demonstrating their fighting spirit whether it passes or not.
That’s how they win: not by solving problems, but by collecting battle scars.
In this depressingly dystopian view, “Jaws” isn’t the best movie analogy for the Idaho Legislature. A more appropriate choice would be “Fight Club,” the 1999 cult hit about bored, disaffected young men who reclaim their masculine identity by punching each other in the face.
“I don’t want to die without any scars,” moans one of the main characters.
In this scenario, scars aren’t the honorable byproduct of hard work and persistence while doing good things for the state. Instead, they’re the goal. The success or failure of the underlying bill is less important than the fight itself. Black eyes are the distinction lawmakers pursue to prove their worth to voters.
Burgoyne finds a silver lining in all of this, in the sense that the Legislature is able to work through these contentious policies without resorting to actual bloodshed.
“Society needs a place where we can fight over these issues, without resorting to violence,” he said.
That’s cold comfort, though.
So long as voters tolerate such behavior, the only lawmakers who pay a price are those who step toward the middle — the Republican, for example, who thinks outlawing all abortions, without exception, might be going a bit too far, or the Democrat who thinks the biological facts listed on a birth certificate aren’t subject to one’s state of mind.
The inevitable result of the Fight Club mentality is that ideological bills proliferate and the polarization of the Legislature expands. That, right there, is heartbreaking.
Spence covers politics for the Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.