People in Idaho County — where the women are strong, the men are good-looking, and the children are currently out of school — aren’t afraid of anything.
Folks here don’t seem overly worried about the coronavirus pandemic, although some — not all — are taking the recommended precautions. What’s got people more aflutter than that is the recent news that there is a grizzly bear lurking around town.
Last report I heard is that the grizzly was about 3 miles from town; huge bear paw prints were found on a local ranch. In big cities like Chicago or Lewiston, the news that you might wake up one morning and find a grizzly bear sitting out on your porch might cause some alarm.
But here in Idaho County, where not even a virus can generate panic, we’re, like, “Oh, yeah, a grizzly bear. Cool!”
Actually that attitude is probably not surprising. Grangeville is located near the foot of a mountain that leads into Idaho’s wilderness interior, and finding wild animals in town is a fairly common occurrence. Usually it’s just deer or skunks, but occasionally cougars have been reported slinking down Three Mile Creek that runs through the center of town.
I recall once, several years ago, when a black bear wandered into town and took up residence in a tree outside the hospital. I think she was trying to visit a patient inside and they wouldn’t let her in the door, so she was peeking in the window.
I, however, have a little different take on this. My weiner dog, Lilly — whom my granddaughters call “Fat Lilly” — and I take walks almost every morning in a field outside of town. We have seen lots of wildlife in that area through the years. In fact, the route that Lilly and I follow crosses the black bear passage into the residential area. Knowing that some giant creature might look on Lilly as a succulent pre-dinner app, and me as the main course, makes me a little jumpy.
I’ve been wearing my mask when I go out, avoiding unnecessary trips, trying to stay 6 feet away from people whenever I come into contact with them. It would be a shame at this point to have gone to all that trouble only to be eaten by a grizzly bear.
