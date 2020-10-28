So, you too paid attention to last weekend’s October surprise weather?
After all, Sunday’s Lewiston minimum temperature of 23 and Monday’s 21 broke the two-day records of 25 and 23 from 1954, 66 years ago.
Moscow’s next-to-last Saturday weekly public market had fresh snow on the ground, meaning less than half the usual vendors made the drive into town. Outside the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, snow fell.
Spokane’s Friday snowfall of 6.2 inches was the most to fall on any October day in history, with a total 7.4 inches from the Friday-Saturday storm.
So, that prompts the question: What do the weather experts forecast for our winter season of 2020-21?
A good summary: It’s good news for ski and snowmobile enthusiasts.
For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, it’s likely we’ll have more snowfall than normal and lower temperatures than average. The same is true for the Quad Cities of Moscow and Pullman, as well as for the Camas Prairie and outlying areas.
We have La Nina weather conditions (as opposed to last year’s El Nino). A La Nina means cooling of Pacific Ocean waters along the coastlines of Ecuador and Peru, deflecting the polar jet stream northward. It tends to bring moisture from the Gulf of Alaska along its eastern edge and can bring heavy (or heavier) snows to the Pacific Northwest.
Or, as meteorologist Ron Miller at Spokane’s regional federal weather bureau said, it translates to snowier-than-normal conditions for Lewiston-Clarkston. It’s not a slam dunk forecast. But it’s probable with odds of 7 in 10.
It also means, said Miller, that Lewiston-Clarkston Valley snowfall is forecast to be 140 percent of normal. Same for Moscow-Pullman and the Palouse. For Winchester, it means 125 percent of normal.
With Lewiston’s average of 14.8 inches of average measurable snowfall, my math projects the winter ahead will have 20.7 inches. Remember, too, that it might well mean more than the average 12 snowfall days a year in Lewiston-Clarkston — or the 26 average snowfall days in the Palouse.
In the winter of 2019-20, Lewiston’s first trace of snow was Oct. 9. We’re already past that by 2½ weeks and have had none. Our first measurable 2019-20 snow was Nov. 29 with half an inch.
All that doesn’t mean Lewiston-Clarkston residents will need to rush to the hardware store for a snow blower. But you might check the garage to make sure you have a snow shovel. Don’t plan on a broom doing the trick. For the Palouse, Camas Prairie and outlying areas, it’s time to check the oil level in your snow blower.
When will snow arrive in 2020 in the valley? The average date of measurable snow is Dec. 3. That means a tenth of an inch or more. Any less is called a trace. Miller said forecasts show no chance of snow through Tuesday’s presidential election day and only possibility of a trace through two weekends ahead. When snow does come, expect a little early morning snowfall and then turning to rain.
Keep in mind Miller’s minutia: The earliest Lewiston-Clarkston measurable snowfall was on Oct. 13, 1918. The latest measurable? It was March 17, 1958, with 1½ inches, and the winter of 1957-58 had nothing more than a trace of snow before that.
Granted, our collective eyes are focused on winter ahead. But how about the summer recently completed?
The guesstimate of the meteorologist and this scribe last May? It was that Lewiston-Clarkston would have 10 or more days of triple-digit temperatures, compared to the prior 18 years’ average of 10.2. We had less: The count was eight, starting on July 27 and 28 (with 100 degrees) and ending with 101 on Sept. 4. The highest temperature was 108 on Aug. 16, breaking the record of 106 in 1967. Two other record days were recorded, too, with 105 on both July 30 and 31.All said, look forward this winter to a little more snow in the Banana Belt valley than usual, as well as outside the valley. But it won’t reach levels of the snowiest winter of all. That was the winter of 1915-16 with 55.3 inches of snow in Lewiston-Clarkston.
Alford is president of TPC Holdings, the parent company of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News. He may be contacted at alajr@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2250.