The late Bill Hall, Lewiston Tribune editorial page editor and a co-worker for nearly four decades, did it right.
In retirement years, he’d just smile when I’d lament two characteristics that concerned me about President Donald Trump — a tendency to bully and creating a vastly growing financial deficit.
Hall didn’t get upset. He didn’t cast aspersions. He was calm, cool and collected. Tolerance might be what he suggested for me.
That reaction brings to mind our newspapers’ (and co-sponsor Lewis-Clark State College’s) Civility Project underway and a Feb. 25 luncheon at LCSC’s Williams Conference Center. In coordination with the National Institute for Civil Discourse, three speakers will represent the Idaho nonpartisan board. They’re a mix: Former Republican Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, former Democratic Congressman Walt Minnick and Boise’s Bill Manny, journalist and Idaho Public Television writer and producer.
They’ll talk about and answer questions about civility in today’s society. (I equate that to the civility shown by Hall, when discussing the downsides of President Trump.)
The luncheon, a series and columns already underway in the Tribune and the Moscow Pullman-Daily News, and five community evening sitdowns seek to answer a basic question we and you should have in mind: “What can we do to foster constructive local dialogue — recognizing the pressures of national politics — to serve and solve the pressing issues facing our hometowns?”
In a discussion of civility, a colleague recently asked me: Today’s letters to the editor can be so accusatory, so opinionated, so distasteful, and over your six decades at the Tribune, is this the worst time? No, I said, my “favorite” is not from today’s mix of national or regional topics, political and otherwise.
No. 1 in my Tribune years was a running letters dialogue back in the 1970s. The known letter writer of that era was Frank O. Jacks, of Clarkston, a retired Seattle architect. He moved to Clarkston in 1973, at the age of 68, as I recall. He was later commander of the Clarkston post of the American Legion. He was elected president of the newly organized Arms Collectors Association. He wrote frequently to the Tribune, very frequently.
His views that were so controversial? He wrote anti-Jewish, anti-black harangues thought by many to be in very bad taste, including questioning the veracity of Nazi murders of Jews during World War II.
Two samples? In 1974, Jacks opined against “the Jewish International Bankers and their Associates.” He cited “failure of our leadership or the news media (Jewish controlled) to discover and report honestly and patriotically the true state of affairs affecting our well-being and welfare.” He lamented “One World government of communism via the United Nations.”
In 1979, Jacks wrote: “... it is a wonderful idea especially if all the blacks in the United States decided to convert to Judaism and then migrated to Israel. The next greatest event possible in the best interest and well-being of this nation would be to persuade the parasitic, anti-Christian Jews to go to their beloved Israel and stay there. Neither these nor any other incompatible racial minority was ever a part of or included in the great American dream.”
Our letters to the editor frequently have a referee: other letter writers. Jacks’ letters drew protests.
One was a Grangeville writer. She said: “Usually my response to (Jacks) is to hide the paper from my family, lock the doors and stay inside for a few days. But Mr. Jacks is finally really getting to me this time. I asked my husband to buy me a gun, kept my children home from school and made plans to leave town. ... The Lewiston Tribune has seen fit to give Mr. Jacks such a forum.”
Or: “In Idaho we have citizens of many different races and religions. Some of these citizens, the Indians, Mormons, Chinese, etc., have a long history of persecution. There are very few of us who have no real and justified cause to fear when we are confronted with bigots because in one way or another we are all different. To be different is to be vulnerable.”
A Moscow reader in 1977 wrote: “From this letter and those he has written in past years, I infer that he believes Jews belong in Auschwitz, blacks in slavery and women in perpetual labor. Let us hope Mr. Jacks never researches his own ancestry for he might find a black or a Jew somewhere in his background. I suppose it isn’t likely, but he might even discover that a woman gave him birth.”
Or another, saying someone on the Tribune news staff wrote the Jacks letters, wanting to boost circulation. After all, he said: “Surely this fellow Frank O. Jacks does not exist. Nobody could be that ignorant.”
Letters poured in to complain when Jacks said J. Edgar Hoover of the FBI was under Jewish influence, having ordered the harassment of “right wingers” with false charges of bombings.
My point? In 2020, these are not necessarily the worst of times. Civility was needed in the 1970s. Civility is a goal, too, in the 2020s.
Jacks led Tribune senior editor Ladd Hamilton in 1979 to write a column, with a headline of “Why do we print those offensive letters?”
He had a summary that applies to today, not just then. Hamilton wrote: “... our main concern is that as a newspaper we should encourage the free flow of ideas, not restrict it. Our columns are full of offensive ideas, such as the idea that you can relieve three executioners of their moral responsibility by not telling them which button released the cyanide, but that is preferable to the alternative. We can cope more easily with the ideas we know and talk about than the ones we don’t.
“Indeed,” Hamilton wrote, “we may need a few people like him (Jacks) to remind us that these ideas are still alive and flickering, like snakes’ tongues, so that we do not become too complacent for our own good.”
This reminds me: I and you would do well to follow the Bill Hall model of not being upset about views other than yours. Be flexible. Be understanding. Smile.
Accept this as an invitation to attend the Feb. 25 bipartisan luncheon. Or the well-advertised evening visits in Orofino, Grangeville, Lewiston, Moscow and Lapwai.
And for the record: With 59 years of journalism under my belt, a Civility Project can be successful only if you (or I) practice two pieces of patience.
One, to listen. Two, to be tolerant.
