BOISE — It was five years ago this week when Donald Trump first bragged he could “stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody” and not lose any votes.
As we saw Jan. 6, it turns out all he had to do was point and his supporters did his dirty work for him.
I don’t pretend to understand that kind of blind allegiance, particularly to a narcissist-in-chief whose main focus the past four years has been on airing his petty grievances and promoting his personal brand.
But disrespecting Trump loyalists isn’t the point of this column.
Dissing Congress? Now, that’s another thing entirely.
Rioters were still trashing the U.S. Capitol when critics started in on congressional Republicans, accusing them of complicity in that shameful act. They blasted GOP senators and representatives for empowering the now-former president, for enabling his divisive rhetoric by refusing to confront his lies.
The problem isn’t that the critics are wrong. It’s that lawmakers themselves have lost interest in the distinction. They don’t feel bound by such common values.
The sad reality is that, for too many members of Congress today, morality is red and blue rather than black and white and gray. What’s right or wrong is more a question of which party gets shellacked than of personal honor and integrity.
Think Supreme Court nominees shouldn’t be confirmed in the waning days of an administration? That depends on which side does the nominating.
Think the soaring federal debt is an existential threat? The depends on who’s doing the spending.
Think every vote should be counted? That depends on which candidate is ahead.
Members of Congress have flip-flopped so often, on so many issues, they’ve lost all moral authority. They’re like the little boy who cried wolf, wanting us to believe them when they say the other guy is guilty, but expecting a pat on the back when they do the same thing.
As a result, the storming of the Capitol — an act that cries out for a clear, unambiguous statement of condemnation — becomes mere fodder for Trump’s “witch hunt” fantasies and further fuels the political divide.
Think last week’s impeachment was a matter of principle? Imagine how many votes would have flipped — both R and D — had the president been a Democrat.
The events of Jan. 6 came about, in part, because Congress has allowed partisan allegiance to dictate its values and judgment for too long, to the detriment of its oversight responsibilities. When one party forgives all sins and the other sees nothing but sin, the executive branch is left unchecked.
It’s unclear if things will be any different with the new Senate Democratic majority and Biden administration. A few Republicans seem to have learned the lesson, but for Congress to be an effective watchdog, members of both parties must agree there are limits to the sins that can be forgiven, even for one of their own.
“Today was a dark day in the history of the United States,” said Vice President Mike Pence, shortly after the riots occurred. “But thanks to the swift efforts of the Capitol Police, federal, state and local law enforcement, the violence was quelled. The building is secured and the people’s work continues.”
Those who stormed the Capitol “did not win,” he continued. They couldn’t prevent members of Congress from fulfilling their responsibilities.
“As we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy,” Pence said. “For even in the wake of unprecedented violence and vandalism, the elected representatives of the people of the U.S. have assembled again, on the very same day, to support and defend the Constitution. ... Let’s get back to work.”
That was exactly the kind of clear, statesmanlike response the riots warranted. The Senate gave Pence a standing ovation after he spoke those words. Let’s hope lawmakers continue to keep American values at the forefront in the coming weeks and months.
Spence is the Tribune's political reporter. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.