You can be thankful that your mail gets delivered every day, your newspaper is on your doorstep each morning and the grocery stores never run out of food because brave people who are not afraid to drive on snowy roads do their jobs to get the goods to you, no matter what.
If it was left up to me to travel all over kingdom come in winter weather, the world would come to a dead stop.
My strategy for winter driving is: Don’t do it. Being confined at home can be a pleasant experience, especially when you consider the alternative of being confined in your car in a snowbank waiting for the wrecker to show up.
Unfortunately, we don’t always have the option of waiting out the winter storms. So, unless you are rich enough to hire a chauffeur, most of us have to make that winter drive sometimes. Who knew, when you scheduled that dentist appointment six months ago, there would be a foot of snow on the ground now.
I had to make the round trip to Lewiston and back home to Grangeville not long ago, and I studied the weather reports and the road reports like an airline pilot before I headed out. Those road cameras are especially informative, giving real time pictures of the pavement conditions in weather-prone spots.
And the National Weather Service has a great website that provides detailed information about what to expect in the coming few days.
What nobody can predict, however, is the capriciousness of the weather patterns, especially in places like the Camas Prairie. I started out toward Nezperce one afternoon when the snow was blustering like crazy here in Grangeville. I could barely see out of my windshield.
Five miles north of town the skies cleared, the sun came out, the fields were dry and the birds were singing. It was a different world. Grangeville has a mountain to the south that stores up weather like a heavy grudge and dumps it on us from time to time while the rest of the countryside is blessed.
On this trip home from Lewiston, I also had been watching the indicators and knew when the storm was supposed to abate from the top of the Winchester hill, one of the most likely places for drifting snow.
Sure enough, even though it had been snowing and blowing earlier, when I hit the prairie all was calm. The highway was snow-packed, but visibility was good and my spirits were lifting, believing that the rest of the way home would be a breeze.
Well, I probably shouldn’t have used that terminology. Because, actually, when I started toward Cottonwood — through that stripe of geography known (at least to me) as “the Catholic weather belt” there was a breeze, all right. Like about 60 miles an hour. That had not shown up on the road cams because the Catholic weather belt is strategically located between the road cams, where no eye can see.
I made it home, as my mother would have said, “a nervous wreck.” But I drank a cup of hot tea, put on my jammies, snuggled into bed and was fast asleep as the snow continued to pile up.
The next morning, even before the sun was up, my newspaper was on my doorstep. The mail was delivered that day, and I assume the grocery store still had food. Simple proof that one person’s trauma is another person’s grand adventure.
