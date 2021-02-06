I have sometimes wondered what it would be like to be a scientist bound for many months inside a research station in Antarctica with nothing but penguins and laboratory rats to talk to. Well, now we know.
Life during COVID-19 isn’t exactly the same as being stuck inside a research bubble at the South Pole. Scientists there can’t go out to the grocery store once a week or order in for pizza.
But staying home to quash the spread of a dangerous virus during the winter is close enough to being confined to the Antarctic that I think we can let our imaginations fill in the gaps.
Isolation can be hard on people. We are social animals and we were meant to be with other human beings, even though we don’t always get along with them. On the other hand, they say that our deepest creative impulses need silence and solitude to flourish.
Leonardo da Vinci was such a homebody that many of his friends and admirers believed he was more than just a little bit nuts. That enigmatic smile on the face of Mona Lisa is actually a smirk; she’s looking at Leonardo painting her portrait and thinking: “Just humor the guy a little longer and I’m outta here.”
Most of us will never paint something as magnificent as the Mona Lisa, but I did clean out some kitchen cupboards during this pandemic and slap a coat of much-needed paint to the insides. My curtailment has not been as strict as perhaps was needed to bring out my most artistic instincts.
I have noticed, however, that people in lock-down have discovered their inner virtuosos in ways they might not have if they’d been running around at full-tilt as usu-al. Baking, of course, has become a big deal among the antsy homebound, and I suspect that once this is over, people will have a hard time going back to Wonder Bread.
Some folks are refurbishing old furniture, and photos that I’ve seen post-ed online of resurrected dressers, highboys, com-modes and other broken-down equipment are impressive. Who knew we had such talent?
Smaller crafts are thriving, as well. I have always admired people who do needlework or can fashion birds and other animals out of paper, tin or wood. I can do none of these things, and even if I was in lockdown in a straightjacket 10 feet underground in the frozen south, I would still never develop those skills. In fact, that’s why I have a job — so I can buy other people’s crafts.
As far as being shut in with only penguins and laboratory rats, I have three cats and a wiener dog who have sort of upended the natural hierarchy of dominance around here. They want in, out, in, out, or they want treats or they want to be petted or brushed. Since I’m home most of the time with more time on my hands than usual, I find myself giving in to their whims, essentially becoming their minion.
I’m guessing penguins are not as demanding.
