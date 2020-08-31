For many years, I’ve risen early, drunk a cup of coffee and then headed out with my dogs for a walk in a hay field south of town. It’s a refreshing way to start the day — what the caffeine can’t shake awake in me the fresh air and sunshine can.
There’s the physical benefit of walking a few miles every day. But I’ve always said I walk more for my mental and emotional well-being than my physical health. Out in that field, the dogs and I have seen all kinds of birds and wildlife, watched the sun rise and the flowers bloom, inhaled the fresh fragrance of newly mown hay and deciphered the calligraphy of clouds spelling out just how lucky we are to be alive this day. Whatever problems are on the surface of my mind shrink in significance.
I didn’t need further inspiration to keep walking. But a couple of weeks ago, I joined a walking challenge to help encourage people to keep moving for the next eight weeks.
The challenge involves tracking your walk using a phone app that records data such as how far you’ve walked, how fast, what elevation was gained and how many calories were burned.
In addition, participants are encouraged to snap pictures of flowers or berries they encounter along the way and keep a journal.
I’ve never used such a program before, but it seemed kind of cool. Definitely gave me a more precise picture of what I’ve been doing all these years. And the information about how many calories burned each session determines whether I can afford a dish of ice cream at the end of the day. Always good to know.
What I’ve discovered, however, is that as I more accurately measure the statistics of my walk, I’m focused less on the other things that give me such pleasure. Less thinking about the wildflowers and birds and more about how much fat I’m burning or how many miles I’m racking up.
Then there’s my poor little dog, Lilly — a short-legged weiner dog who looks forward to our walks so she can sniff out the rodent holes along the way and roll in the cow pies (why do dogs do that?). I found myself tugging her along to speed up our time rather than granting her the leisure to enjoy being a dog.
One advantage of growing older is that, often, when you find yourself doing something stupid you recognize that it’s not the first time you’ve done that. I realized I’ve been here before — walking or running to beat a personal record or build muscles or burn fat. I’ve done those competitive events, which were fun, but I’m over that now.
A phone app provides some handy information, but it can’t measure the sunrise or the fresh air in my lungs or even the happiness of an 11-year-old weiner dog whose biggest pleasure in life is sticking her nose into a rabbit hole.
So no more phone app for me. Less data; more fun.
