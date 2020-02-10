The latest discovery about dogs and their amazing schnozzes is that they can be used to sniff out a pathogen that infects citrus trees.
Dogs can be trained, according to the Agriculture Research Service, to detect a citrus greening bug that has been responsible for a huge drop in orange juice and other fruit production in Florida. The only alternative to this doggy doggedness is to cut down the trees.
I am always impressed when people discover more and more heroic uses of dogs’ noses. I have read that dogs’ sense of smell is about 10,000 times stronger than was previously believed. And this is supposedly true of all dogs — mixed breeds, as well as purebreds. It is well known that police dogs not only can sniff out drugs and explosives and other nefarious substances, but they can also tell who hasn’t washed their socks in a few weeks.
Part of the reason I am so impressed with these stories is because my own dogs — and I have had plenty of them in my lifetime — haven’t seemed to possess any of these skills.
They have good noses, all right, but none of my dogs has ever put that olfactory giftedness to good use. I once had a black Labrador that I tried to train to seek me if I ever got lost. I wasn’t planning to get lost, but I had been reading about Labs used in search and rescue operations and I just thought it might be handy to have my own dog trained in case something happened unexpectedly. Kind of like having extra batteries on hand.
So I made sure she got a good whiff of my jacket, and then I went out and hid in the bushes while she waited for a signal to begin the search.
I waited and waited. It seemed like a long time, and my dog was nowhere in sight. Finally, I peeked my head up to see where she was, and there I found her, rooting around in the compost heap. Oh yeah, she was kind of concerned that I was missing, but the fragrance from my jacket was not as compelling as the rotting garbage.
I know that dogs can seek out lost persons — even those they’ve never met. And I know that all dogs are good-hearted and would do anything — even take the most daring risk — for a cookie.
However, if I ever get lost, I’ll have to rely on the kindness of strangers and dogs who don’t know me personally. My own dogs will be preoccupied rolling in the cow pies.
