The U.S. Census Bureau reports that Idaho and Washington were among the states with the biggest percentage increases of population growth in the 2020 census.
I’ve been wondering what’s up with all of the out-of-state license plates. And it’s not even hunting season yet.
Having new neighbors is kind of a mixed blessing. On one hand, it’s nice to get to know new people — you just hope they’re not weird. Newcomers always have the potential of injecting a little life into a sleepy town like Grangeville — although it often seems people who move here want to be sleepy.
On the other hand, states like Idaho aren’t really prepared for growth. Take, for instance, our highways that were not built to accommodate much more than farm trucks and broken-down Chevrolets. Longtime Idahoans know better than to get in a hurry on a road trip — mountainous roads are treacherous and curvy, and just when you hit a straight stretch and gun the motor to make up for lost time, you’ll hit a pothole and blow out a tire.
Newcomers to Idaho also may not realize that in many places in this state, cows and sheep have the right of way. This means that if a cow is standing right in the middle of the highway and you hit it with your car, which is not advisable, you will be liable for the damages. Cows have powerful lobbying influence in this state.
People fresh to Idaho also might not know that in many rural areas, electrical service and broadband access is spotty at best. True, we pay some of the lowest electricity rates of anywhere in the country, but when that system was put into place, most homes had enough juice for only two lightbulbs and a radio. Nobody really needed more than that. Nowadays people expect unlimited electrical service, but all I can say is, keep a flashlight handy.
Even Idaho County has witnessed some of the pressure from this influx of newcomers. Nobody ever expected a population boom here, the reason being, we have one traffic light in the whole county. And it’s not really intended to moderate traffic. Idaho County’s sole traffic light — just a few blocks away from my house — is more of a novelty; kind of a tourist attraction. When Idaho County folks get relatives in for a visit, one of the things we like to do is take them down to the corner of Main and Idaho streets to watch the traffic light turn colors.
I’m not intending to be inhospitable. But if people are thinking of moving into rural Idaho, I just want them to know what they’re in for.
