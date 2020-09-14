If you’re the type of person who prefers short, intense relationships that flower and bloom and then are over in a night, you are probably a gardener.
It almost feels like a betrayal after you’ve spent money and months working the soil, planting the seeds, tending their growth, weeding out invaders and finally harvesting some rewards just to have it over in a snap. A cold snap.
That’s what happened to me. Last week, after many weeks of blistering hot weather, the temperature dipped below freezing one night and zapped the life out of much of my garden. I had been warned. I covered the plants the night before with blankets and heavy plastic. My backyard looked like the resting place of half a dozen giants.
But those coverings weren’t enough to spare the zucchini and some of the tomatoes from the fickle finger of Jack Frost, painting plants with that morbid black color, signaling the end of the gardening season.
There are times when I’m glad to see it go. This was not one of those times. Gardens have been our lifeline this year after being cooped up inside trying to avoid a virus. Witness how many people took to gardening — many for the first time — as a way to cope with the weirdness going on in the world. They were smart. It’s impossible to feel depressed when you’re digging in the dirt, coaxing seeds along and hunting out snails and cabbage moths like a big game hunter.
Within a few weeks, you have something to show for your efforts. Lettuce or radishes, then beans, squash, carrots and finally enough tomatoes to trigger allergic reactions. It’s wonderful, even though those red splotches itch.
You always know it will come to an end someday, and that can be a blessing. Think of all the things in your life that demand long-term commitments — your children, your dog, your sourdough starter. It’s nice to have at least something you can enjoy for a few months but don’t feel tied down to for the rest of your life.
Gardens come and gardens go. After this last frost, all that’s left of mine is to clean up the detritus, pile it on the compost heap and revel in the pleasant memories of the summer. Next year there will be another garden. But there will never be another one that saved my sanity as much as this year’s garden did.
