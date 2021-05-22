WINONA — Hooves clack with each step. Horses nicker, saddles jostle in place and heavy rain slams onto the metal roof above.
Every movement inside the arena at Hearts that Heal Riding School adds another element of distraction for children with autism who experience sensory overload. But here, they don’t seem to mind.
In collaboration with the Kamiah School District and the Nez Perce Local Education Program, who provided nearly $10,000 of financial support to fund the program, students with developmental disabilities in rural communities have gained access to sensory processing treatment in the form of hippotherapy.
The Hearts that Heal Riding School, a nonprofit facilitated by Jessica Davy and her family, allows children with special needs to take part in hands-on activities and lessons with horses. The venture started as a way to help U.S. veterans cope with PTSD.
“It’s incredibly rewarding,” Davy said. “When the students leave, everyone’s crying.”
Every Tuesday and Thursday, a yellow Kamiah School District bus picks the children up from their usual classroom and takes them to the 135-acre property surrounded by lush green fields in Winona, a tiny community not far from Kamiah. The district provides half the cost of a bus and fuel.
Not only are the students taught how to ride, clean, feed and care for over 45 rescued horses that live on the property, but they form meaningful relationships with the animals and local volunteers along the way.
Michelle Sonnen, an early childhood special educator with the Kamiah School District, has been instrumental in getting the students there. Many of the children struggle with confidence, according to Sonnen, and the program has allowed them to open up.
“There are zero behavioral problems here and at school it’s so much worse,” Sonnen said. “This is their classroom.”
Sonnen’s motivation for the project stemmed from her desire to provide the students, who don’t typically find classroom success, with diverse learning opportunities. With the horses, they’re able to move at their own pace and there’s no competition.
A sophomore in high school, Dawson Bower is scared of heights and loud noises. At the beginning of the program, it was difficult for him to get comfortable. Now, he knows all the horses’ names and their breeds.
“It’s an individual growth process,” Sonnen said. “It’s an open door to anything they want to do.”
