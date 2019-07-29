Come on in, the watermelon’s fine

Young contestants prepare to take their first bites of a large slice of watermelon during the kids division of the Summerfest watermelon eating contest on Saturday afternoon in Cottonwood.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Young contestants prepare to take their first bites of a large slice of watermelon during the kids division of the Summerfest watermelon eating contest on Saturday afternoon in Cottonwood.