Electrical rates for Avista’s Idaho customers will drop slightly starting Oct. 1, even if regulators approve a recent proposal from the utility that seeks more revenue.
Avista wants more money because its costs were higher than forecast, and it is hoping to recoup part of a credit it overestimated that it paid to customers through the Bonneville Power Administration residential exchange program.
But customers could still be paying less than they are now, because the increase would start the same day as a proposed decrease the company previously submitted to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.
If the measures are approved, an average household consuming 898 kilowatt hours per month would see its bill drop from $86.27 to $86.21 each month.
Avista requested the revenue because of power costs that were “higher than those included in retail rates, due to higher wholesale electric and natural gas prices,” according to a news release from the company.
A rebate Avista gave its customers because of lower-than-anticipated costs in a previous year expires Sept. 30, contributing to the amount customers would be paying.
Another factor in the proposed rate change is money from the Bonneville Power Administration residential exchange program, for customers of investor-owned utilities in the Northwest that don’t receive electricity from the federal hydroelectricity system in the region.
“Due to fluctuations in usage, Avista rebated to customers a level of benefits that was slightly higher than the benefits received from BPA,” according to the news release.