PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials say a critical navigation lock at the Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River will reopen to barge traffic between tonight and Saturday morning, depending on the results of final operation testing.
Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said their engineers are inspecting and testing the lock and repaired concrete sill.
The navigation lock was closed Sept. 5 after operators detected problems and further investigation revealed cracked concrete.
Barges have been at a standstill ever since. The lock is reopening a few days earlier than expected because of good weather and round-the-clock construction.