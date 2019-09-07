Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
DAYTON — “Timeless Traditions” is the theme of the 130th Columbia County Fair, and from the time of the opening ceremonies until the fair closes at 5 p.m. Sunday, young and old alike are sure to enjoy this year’s lineup.
Single-day admission for adults, 13 years of age and older, is $10. Seniors who are 60 and older pay $5 and youth between the ages of 7 and 12 also get in for $5. Children 6 years of age and younger enter for free.
Saturday’s rodeo action starts with mutton bustin’ at 5 p.m., followed by the Jackpot Rodeo at 5:30.
Admission to Sunday’s Demolition Derby, the $5,000 Frisbee Toss Challenge today and Sunday, the beer garden and cornhole tournaments is included with gate admission.
Other entertainment includes face painting, henna tattoos, balloon animals and musical performances. More information is available at www.historicdayton.com/columbia-county-fair.
— Michele Smith, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday
Caboose Park exceeds expectations: Dedication set for Sept. 20
DAYTON — “The start of a playground kicked off one idea, which led to another, which led to a beautiful town center for all to use,” said Dayton Development Task Force chairwoman Bette Lou Crothers.
Caboose Park has been several years in the making and started with a desire by former task force member Cara Watts to build a small playground in the empty lot near the caboose at the Dayton Historic Depot.
From there, the project continued to bloom and grow. A public restroom was added in 2016. In 2018, the task force was awarded a $65,000 grant from Sherwood Trust to develop a park which included additional playground equipment, trees, landscaping and tables. The finishing touches to that project are being made now, with a grand opening celebration planned for Sept. 20.
— Dena Martin, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday