DAYTON — Columbia County Health System CEO Shane McGuire announced plans to fill a gap in care for people who don’t need skilled nursing care, but who fail to thrive at home, with an option for assisted living.
The plan is to have two “units” built and located just to the north end of the Columbia County Health System campus. This would place residents close to the walking paths and health system resources, such as dietary services, McGuire said.
“We have had conversations with more than one developer that would be willing to fund the construction of units in a phased fashion. The idea is that they would lease the facility to the Health System to operate,” he said.
Each of the two units would house eight to 10 people. He said five to seven additional units could be added at a later time, depending on the number of case mix requirements, and needs.
Case mix refers to people living with dementia, men or women who prefer gender-specific living arrangements and those who don’t mind a gender-mixed living arrangement.
McGuire said working to create the right fit has a positive impact on overall patient satisfaction.
“People with dementia might require a more tactile environment with specific design elements that can sometimes aid in slowing down the progression of disease, or, at the very least, provide comforts to a mind that may not be wholly functioning,” he said. “There could be other design elements needed to keep the early onset memory residents safe that will not suit all residents.”
“The challenge with designing services for a small community is that there is not a large enough case group of any type to fill an entire wing, or 20-bed unit. This is why we are focused on smaller footprint designs,” he said.
McGuire said aging is often not as linear as people sometimes think. Many people age safely at home and don’t require a high level of support. Statistics show that 69 percent of people 65 and older will develop a disability before they die, and 35 percent of those will eventually need some form of care facility.
Five percent of people between the ages of 65 and 69 will have some form of moderate to severe memory impairment, which increases to 32 percent for people 85 and older.
Four percent of the population in Columbia County is older than 85, he added.
— Michele Smith, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday
Hunt joins Kamiah School Board; Yates honored
KAMIAH — The Kamiah School District Board of Trustees welcomed new member Jesse Hunt, while thanking retiring trustee Herman Yates during a Jan. 22 meeting.
Board Chairman Rikki Simler said it was a privilege working with Yates, who served on the board since 2011. “He’s been a wealth of knowledge,” Simler said.
Yates recollected some of the many educational hats he has worn in his life and said it was his privilege to serve on the board.
The board served cake before moving on to administering the oath of office to newcomer Hunt, as well as Brandaan DeGroot and Don Skinner, who went unopposed in the election.
— Ben Jorgensen, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Walkington new trustee for Salmon River School District
RIGGINS — At the board of trustee annual meeting for Salmon River School District 243 Jan. 21, the board appointed Laina Walkington as the new board member representing Zone 3.
“When you see her, welcome her to the Salmon River School District team,” said Superintendent Jim Doramus.
Walkington replaces Christina Nelson.
“I would like to thank Christina for the time she served on the board,” Doramus added.
Returning board members are John Pottenger, Zone 1; Eric Hook, Zone 2; board Chairman Rich Friend, Zone 4; and Vice-Chairwoman Barbara Hawkins, Zone 5.
— Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday