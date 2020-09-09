COLTON — A Colton man died when he was run over by a combine he was working on Monday afternoon on Bauer Road near Wolf Road west of Colton and Uniontown, Whitman County Undersheriff Chris R. Chapman said.
Brian Lee Smith, 54, had been working on the rear of the combine when it began to drive in reverse toward a drainage ditch. Witnesses said Smith attempted to exit the combine by climbing down the ladder, but he stumbled onto the ground and the combine rolled over him, Chapman said.
Smith suffered massive internal injuries and died from his wounds before deputies arrived on scene, Chapman said. The accident happened at 3:50 p.m.