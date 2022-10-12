COLTON — After receiving a grant for $10,000, the Colton Library will be closed through Oct. 26 while renovating the space.
Renovations to improve the library began Oct. 10, according to a news release. Volunteers from The Meter Foundation will move library items, replace lighting and wiring, install HVAC upgrades, paint and replace carpet within the facility. Repairs were made possible by The Meter Foundation, which provided the library with the grant and assistance.
The Meter Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance and volunteering efforts to local communities to help aid poverty and improve education and quality of life, according to its website. The foundation awarded a total of $122,945 in charitable grants to 27 nonprofit organizations in 2021.
The library expects to reopen Oct. 27. While the facility is closed, its services will shift to the Uniontown Library. The Uniontown Library can be accessed Mondays from 2:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 2-6 p.m., Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
While the facility is closed, it will continue to host the Crazy 8’s program every Thursday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the library.
For more information about the Colton Library, visit their website at whitcolib.org. For more information about the Uniontown Library, visit their website at uniontownlib.org.