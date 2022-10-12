COLTON — After receiving a grant for $10,000, the Colton Library will be closed through Oct. 26 while renovating the space.

Renovations to improve the library began Oct. 10, according to a news release. Volunteers from The Meter Foundation will move library items, replace lighting and wiring, install HVAC upgrades, paint and replace carpet within the facility. Repairs were made possible by The Meter Foundation, which provided the library with the grant and assistance.

