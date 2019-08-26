WINCHESTER — A Dayton woman was extricated from her vehicle and airlifted to St. Joseph Medical Center on Saturday following a two-vehicle accident on Old Winchester Grade.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, at approximately 12:55 p.m., Roberta Stith, 76, of Dayton, was traveling down the grade “inside both lanes” when she collided head-on with Edward Pentzer, 62, of Culdesac, who was traveling up the grade and around the corner.
Pentzer, who was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia, was wearing his seat belt, according to the news release. It’s unknown if Stith, who was driving a white 1996 Mazda Miata, had her seat belt on, according.
Further information on whether Pentzer was transported or sustained injuries during the crash was not immediately available.
The road was blocked for approximately three hours following the accident.