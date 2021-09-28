Collision on Levee Bypass

Lewiston Police Department Sgt. Craig Roberts, who is in charge of the department’s major collision investigation team, spray-paints the pavement of the Levee Bypass where two vehicles collided Monday evening. The tan 2001 Hyundai Elantra was headed east and crossed the centerline when it collided with the white 2004 Ford F-250, which was westbound, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Ford was uninjured in the crash. The names of the people involved weren’t released Monday evening, pending notification of family members, according to the news release. The Levee Bypass was closed for a couple of hours as investigators went over the scene of the collision.
