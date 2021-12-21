The Colfax Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Colfax woman after she allegedly stabbed a man Sunday evening at a Colfax residence.
Laura Herrington was booked into Whitman County Jail for suspicion of second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a witness told police that Herrington allegedly stabbed Charlie Zimmerman at a South Main Street apartment.
The police officer who responded saw blood on Zimmerman’s side and a bleeding cut on his back. He was transported to Whitman Hospital for treatment.