It’s a crowded ballot for Colfax votes this election season, with eight candidates running for four seats on the city council.
For the Nov. 5 election, incumbent Mark Mackleit will be challenged by local businessowner Andrew Stewart for the council 4 seat; Ben Miller will go against Sarina Roberts for the council 5 seat; Jim Kackman is running against Dominc Villareal for the council 6 seat; and Thomas Huntwork is going against Jeremiah Roberts for the council 7 seat. All four seats are nonpartisan, four-year terms.
Mackleit vs. Stewart
Though one has lived in Colfax his whole life and the other has lived there for just three years, both council 4 seat candidates share the same goal for the city they call home.
Both value growing small businesses.
Mackleit, a lifelong resident who works for Nolan Heating and Air in Colfax, said Colfax is unique in that it has a highway running through downtown with significant traffic. He said Colfax should encourage retail opportunities in the city to take advantage of this traffic. He said the city council should set an example when it comes to supporting business growth.
Stewart, who owns Colfax business A Modern Plantsman with city council candidate Dominic Villareal, said Colfax has a lack of culture and little identity as “a representation of the Palouse.” He said more small businesses can change that.
“By furthering the encouragement of small businesses to develop here will enrich the community,” he wrote in an email.
Stewart wrote he appreciates the sense of community and rich history of Colfax, and he wants to help make Colfax an exciting place for people to visit.
Mackleit said he feels a responsibility as a lifelong resident to give back to the community, which is one reason why he decided to run for election. In the past, he has been involved in other community roles, including leading a committee that helped get funding for a new Colfax High School track.
Mackleit said he also is running because he wants to work alongside the new Mayor James Retzer.
Both candidates stated they love the city’s close-knit community. Stewart wrote it is a peaceful town where everyone knows their neighbors. Mackleit said he enjoys the comfort of knowing everyone he sees at the grocery store and downtown. He also said Colfax has impressive schools and a hospital.
“It’s second to none for me,” he said.
Miller vs. Roberts
One wants to provide support for youth programs and the city pool. The other is running to promote fiscal responsibility and make administrative changes.
Roberts said two issues that motivated her decision to run for election are keeping the city pool open and advocating for youth programs.
The former Colfax youth swim coach said she started attending city council meetings when the pool was at risk of being closed because of a budget shortfall last year. Roberts felt she could have a greater impact on the issues she cares about if she joined the city council.
“I decided maybe my voice was going to be more useful on the city council as an advocate for youth and recreation,” she said.
Miller, who used to own Bulldog Pizza in Colfax from 2002 to 2006, said he is focused on improving how the city operates from within. He said budgets need to be met, policies need to be reinforced and fiscal responsibility needs to be a priority. He said the city has not been adhering to those principles.
Miller said he is also excited about the opportunity to serve under Retzer.
Miller and Roberts both praised the Colfax Chamber of Commerce for promoting business and filling storefronts in Colfax. Both candidates said the city should match the chamber’s efforts in encouraging business growth.
Both candidates boasted about Colfax being a welcoming community with good schools and a positive environment for families.
Kackman vs. Villareal
Kackman, the incumbent for the council 6 seat, believes serving a third-term will bring experience and continuity to a council that will be serving under new leadership.
“I am running because I want to try and help the new mayor,” he said.
Kackman said one of the challenges ahead is having to continue providing good public services with flat revenues. He said the police and fire departments use about 80 percent of the general fund revenue, and it is difficult to provide adequate services at all levels of city government while keeping taxes low.
He said the city needs effective management from each department head to do as much as they can with the resources available.
Villareal wrote in an email to the Daily News that he wants to become more involved in the community and encourage others to do the same. He said customers at his business, A Modern Plantsman, share their concerns for the city with him and he wants to use his connection to the community to shape its future.
Villareal wrote Colfax is a place most people simply drive through given its location on a busy thoroughfare. He said it needs to become a place people stop to visit, and he believes encouraging local business growth and cultural development can accomplish that.
“We need to harness the potential of the busy road that passes through town and apply more focus on trying to get people to stop, and have themselves a look around, by encouraging local business growth, and cultural development,” he wrote in an email.
Villareal said one of Colfax’s best qualities is its small town way of life, and lifelong Colfax resident Kackman called it a great place to raise a family.
Huntwork vs. Roberts
Huntwork, the incumbent, said he has been involved in the community for years through coaching youth in baseball, basketball and soccer. He said this experience has allowed him to get to know individuals and families in Colfax and learn their concerns.
He said keeping Colfax a great place to live is personally important to him and he described himself as having a “level-headed, common-sense, strong work ethic, principled approach to life.”
“I have the skill of finding a way to get along with pretty much everyone, which leads to being able to communicate, understand and create solutions for problems,” Huntwork said.
Huntwork said if elected, one of his priorities will be encouraging businesses to locate in Colfax. He is also concerned about public safety, particularly the amount of speeding cars on Main Street that endanger pedestrians.
Additionally, he wants to tackle the city’s budgetary shortfalls, increase housing opportunities and address the city’s lack of parking.
Roberts, who was on the City Council from 2008-12, ran for mayor four years ago and lost. Now, he sees joining the city council as another opportunity to affect change while he supports James Retzer as the new mayor.
Roberts said the city council needs “new blood” that will hold the mayor accountable, which is something he said the council has not done recently. He noted a $5.2 million lawsuit from Police Chief Rick McNanny against the city’s current leadership for wrongful termination as one of the city’s biggest challenges.
Roberts is encouraged by the work the Colfax Chamber of Commerce has done to promote business growth, and he believes more is needed.
Roberts, like his wife and fellow candidate Sarina Roberts, is also a supporter of youth programs, but he wants voters to know that while they are a couple, they think independently and have other different priorities.