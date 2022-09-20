COLFAX — Two Spokane residents were arrested Sunday evening in Colfax for alleged possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Amber Sitter, 31, and Raymond Cooper, 37, appeared in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday and had their bail set at a $25,000 surety or $2,500 cash bond.

