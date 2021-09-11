Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
COLFAX — More than 60 students rallied in front of the Colfax High School on their first day back against state COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates.
The Associated Student Body (ASB) organized the event Aug. 30 to express the students’ views.
“We thought that what the state is doing is wrong with the mandates,” ASB Representative Tucker Senter said. “We wanted to do something peaceful and that got our point across.”
He’s a senior and said the rally represented the students.
“A lot of the students here agreed with us 100 percent,” said Senter. “It was pretty unanimous with the ideas that we had.”
Three students spoke out against the state-mandated vaccinations for school staff and mandates for students to wear masks in school.
“We (all) had something a little bit different. Mine focused on the vaccine mandates,” he said.
Teachers and school staff remained in the building during the rally and didn’t take part.
“When we planned it, we planned it around the students,” Senter said. “It was more important for them to speak.”
The rally took part after school and didn’t take students out of class.
“It was right after the seventh period. We had short periods that day,” Senter said. “It was during normal operating hours of school but we made time to do it.”
There are no plans for additional rallies organized by the ASB, he said.
“But COVID changes a lot and that might change,” Senter added.
— Bill Stevenson, The Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
New elementary, middle school principal settling in at Kamiah
KAMIAH — The school year began last week with new principal Christine Cearley at Kamiah Elementary School (KES) and Kamiah Middle School (KMS). Cearley said she looked forward to meeting the students and getting to work with the staff.
Cearley and her husband, Rick, moved to Kamiah before the job was advertised. She wanted her daughter, Nina, to be able to attend in-person high school, so they moved to Lewiston (from Oakdale, Calif.) for the 2020-21 school year. Cearley and her husband then looked for a small cozy, rural community in Idaho to settle in for retirement and fell in love with Kamiah.
“The best thing about Kamiah is the friendly nature of the people who live here and, of course, the beauty,” Cearley said.
Kamiah School District has tried various configurations of principals for its schools in the past few years, settling on a shared principal for KES and KMS. Cearley said she is enjoying “collaborating on vision instruction and discipline” with KES head teacher Shannon Engledow. Cearley said Engledow “really takes care of her staff.”
In preparation for the school year ahead, Cearley said she spent a good part of the summer reviewing student files to help identify students who are at risk. She has reached out to the parents of these students, planning programs for them to be successful. Cearley has also met with other teachers to talk about district assessment programs and interventions. She has attended all of the Kamiah School Board meetings to learn about the district’s leadership goals and vision.
Cearley describes her philosophy of education as “being intensely focused on preparing all of our students for a 21st century world. This mainly means our students must be literate in reading and analyzing information; highly capable of understanding how numbers work; very capable of being able to express themselves; written, oral, etc.”
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday