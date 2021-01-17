Colfax schools chief: Students on campus full-time Feb. 1

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
COLFAX — Schools Superintendent Jerry Pugh said Monday he intends for all students to be back for daily, in-person learning Feb. 1.
Addressing the School Board, which will need to formally approve of the idea at its Jan. 25 meeting, Pugh noted the district’s experience with elementary students this fall, in-person full-time, new research and available data, discussions with interim County Health Director Chris Skidmore, the teachers union and more, all of which have led him to bringing all students back on campus.
“The No. 1 focus is, first and foremost, the safety of students and staff,” Pugh said.
Grades 7-12 returned to part-time, in-person learning in October.
Pugh reiterated “one substantial issue” with the virus this fall with one sport’s practices, after which the program was stopped.
He noted that after Thanksgiving, little to no change occurred regarding the virus. Since Christmas, as many as 25 students and adults are being tested and staying home, some of whom have tested positive.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
McCall-Donnelly to seek $33 million bond March 9
McCall-Donnelly School District voters will be asked on March 9 to approve a $33 million bond to expand Donnelly Elementary School and Payette Lakes Middle School as well as refinance existing debt.
The bond measure was unanimously approved on Monday by the McCall-Donnelly School Board.
The majority of the bond, about $22.5 million, would be spent on the school renovations, About $10.7 million of the levy would refinance the district’s outstanding bond.
The outstanding bond is from a 2012 refinancing of a 2006 bond. The 2006 bond, which was for $28.6 million, was used to build Barbara R. Morgan Elementary School, expand Donnelly Elementary and remodel McCall-Donnelly High School.
Refinancing will allow the school district to borrow at an interest rate of 1.65 percent compared to the 2012 rate of 3.29 percent, for a savings of about $51,000 over the course of the loan.
The annual total cost to taxpayers would decrease from $53 per $100,000 in taxable value to $51. The bond would be paid off in 2038.
The vote requires a two-thirds majority to pass.
The expansion is needed because the middle school and Donnelly school are out of room, Superintendent Jim Foudy said.
“Growth in Donnelly does not appear to be slowing down,” Foudy said.
Donnelly Elementary School is unable to hold a whole school or large community event in the gymnasium, which was built in 1935, because of its limited capacity.
“As the region expands, we’re seeing increased interest and demand on the school system,” Foudy said.
If approved, the middle school, which houses sixth, seventh and eighth graders, would be expanded on the south end of the building.
New bathrooms, a larger science room, two regular-size classrooms and a smaller instructional room would be built. The six new classrooms would add about 8,300 square feet to the building.
Plans for the middle school also include a renovation of the administrative offices and the addition of a heated entry way at the front of the school.
Part of the funding would be used to improve traffic flow at the school.
The middle school can currently accommodate about 300 students. The expansion would add capacity for an additional 150 students if all six classrooms were built.
Improvements at the Donnelly school, which houses kindergartners through fifth grade, would more than double the school’s capacity from 200 to 425 students.
Plans would demolish two current classrooms that may be structurally unsound and add seven regular sized classrooms and two small instructional rooms.
Additional bathrooms, storage areas and offices would be added.
The school currently only has one restroom for boys and one restroom for girls.
A music room and multipurpose space featuring a full-size basketball court and bleachers with four rows of usable seats would be included as well.
Parts of the existing building would be upgraded, including adding a heated entryway and making renovations to the cafeteria and kitchen as well as improving parking and bus pickup areas.
The current cafeteria doubles as a gym, and the roof does not meet current standards for holding excessive snow depths.
The cafeteria/gym has a maximum safety occupancy of 165 people.
The kitchen and cafeteria remodel would strengthen the roof and bring the school’s food serving capacity up the 450-seat capacity at Barbara R. Morgan Elementary School in McCall.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday