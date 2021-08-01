Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — About 80 people attended the Colfax School District board meeting to comment on mandatory mask-wearing, critical race theory, and more.
The Monday meeting was moved to the school auditorium.
People spoke at a microphone using their 3 minutes of allotted time to express their opinions.
“We’re here to listen,” said board President Terry Huber.
Teacher Christopher Clausen spoke in support of the board and its “partnership” with the Colfax Education Association. He is the president.
Ronda Penwell, a history teacher at the high school, talked about her three daughters and cited studies that showed that masks are not effective, instead of causing fatigue, headaches, panic attacks and stress for not seeing faces lowering the immune system.
“It seems like we’re in a time when our children are a bit targeted,” she said.
She noted quotes from Vladimir Lenin and Adolph Hitler while saying this is in no way at that level.
“If you want there to be changes, you go to our youth,” she said. “I’d like to have mask choice within schools.”
The first round of applause burst from the seats.
Todd Kinley, a local pastor, coach and substitute teacher spoke.
“My son has had COVID ... he has more immunity than those who have had a shot,” he said.
Then he talked about critical race theory, suggesting the district has taught it to teachers and that they should not have.
“Could we get all of that training as soon as possible?” he asked. “My son ... could be taught his parents are racist or a colonizer because of the color of their skin. I don’t care if we get sued.”
Stacy Aune, a Spanish teacher at the high school, talked about how Washington is in the minority of states with mandates, saying she just spent a month in Oklahoma with no masks.
“Those are choices, and we as Americans need choices,” said Aune. “We are being played ... we need to get back to life.”
She talked further about masks, saying students are “not getting the oxygen they need” and that “with a mask on you can’t tell what kids are thinking ... I have to talk all day through the mask. It’s exhausting.”
Another woman said her daughter was asked to be on the “mask police” at school.
“I am not teaching my daughter to be a tattletale. Please don’t do that to our children,” she said.
Tiffany Startin spoke of her concerns about the school district.
“As an insurance professional, the absence of a mask will not negate your coverage,” she said.
She talked about survival rates of children and COVID-19, and comparable annual deaths from school bus accidents, and cited information that 25 percent of children developed anxiety as one of the side effects of masks.
“Shame (and) guilt are dangerous emotions,” she said. “You will have the unique opportunity to be leaders in our community, and be heroes.”
Colfax school nurse Amber Sellers, talked about carbon dioxide levels in kids wearing masks “over six times higher than (an) unsafe threshold.”
Lindsay Mellor spoke saying she home-schooled her kids last year but did not want to do it this year as she is having another baby.
She talked about the comprehensive sex education bill that passed in 2020, which teaches social-emotional learning in the early grades.
“If my 4-year-old has to listen to that, that’s not education,” she said.
She touched on critical race theory.
“It’ll teach that if you’re white, and you’re a man and you’re a Christian, you are the worst of the worst and you owe the world everything.”
Mellor talked about “the bullies in Olympia,” and asserted the board to know “you have a community that will back you up.”
The Colfax board has not mandated masks. In Washington, unlike Idaho, the decisions have been kept central to the governor’s office. In Idaho, it is left to the counties and individual districts.
Note: Any studies or data alluded to in this article from speakers have not been verified by the Whitman County Gazette.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Clearwater Memorial Public Library receives ARPA Funding
OROFINO — The Clearwater Memorial Public Library was awarded a grant of $10,400 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, which was granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
The staff and board members of the Orofino library plan to use some of the grant funds to obtain loaner tablet kits with preloaded educational materials for ages 3-7 and ages 6-12. In addition the library will obtain computers and software for youth 13 and older.
Some of the funds will be used toward updating the library’s nonfiction collection.
Library Director Cleo Castellanos said, “We are so grateful to receive this funding which will allow the library to provide additional services to all our patrons. We are especially excited that we will be able to provide more resources to pre-school and elementary pupils as well as our home-schoolers.”
Throughout Idaho, 48 libraries of all types — public, school, academic and special, which includes tribal — received the ARPA funding through a competitive grant process.
“I am very pleased that the ICFL is able to assist all types of libraries with the ARPA funding,” said State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White. “And the funds will be distributed to libraries around our state, which is another important factor in the tremendous impact this funding will make for Idahoans throughput the Gem State.”
— Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday
McCall nixes proposed deer feeding ban
McCALL — McCall’s “town herd” of deer will not be relocated after the McCall City Council last week changed course and voted down a proposed ban on wildlife feeding.
Council member Mike Maciaszek, who had previously voted in favor of the ban, changed his vote during the July 22 regular council meeting.
The new vote was 3-2 against a wildlife feeding ban, flipping a 3-2 vote on July 8 to adopt the ban. The July 8 vote was nullified due to a procedural error found after the meeting.
The defeat of the feeding ban means the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will not trap and relocate an estimated 150 to 200 town deer next winter as planned, Regional Wildlife Manager Regan Berkley said.
McCall Mayor Bob Giles and council member Cami Callan favored the ban, while Maciaszek and council member Colby Nielsen and Melanie Holmes voted against it.
Maciaszek said he changed his mind and now favors a public education campaign to ask residents and visitors to stop feeding the town deer.
“Let’s give it a year and see if people will do as they agreed (to not feed deer),” he told The Star-News after the meeting. “If not, my guess is that it’s going to come up again.”
Holmes said local residents have told her they now understand the problems with feeding the deer and will stop.
“I think it’s time for us to give the community and our area at large a chance to do the right thing and not feed the deer,” she said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
State awards UYLC $1 million grant
KAMIAH — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Child Care program, awarded a $1 million Community Programs grant to the Upriver Youth Leadership Council, based in Kamiah, according to Sharlene Johnson, UYLC’s executive director.
“This million-dollar grant will go a long way in increasing our capacity and sustainability,” Johnson said. “The grant will support educational learning loss, educational activities that support student learning, and behavioral health and supports for children,” she added. The grant funds are available through the American Rescue Plan Act and must be used by June 30, 2022.
Recent Kamiah High School graduates Jace Johnson and Jace Sams, co-founders of the youth advisory board for the UYLC, are excited to see this grant.
“A million-dollar grant seems like more than this community has ever seen, and I’m glad it could go to such a great cause as the teen center,” Johnson said.
“Its really awesome that this grant can carry on the YAB mission and values. I feel like it is going to have a very positive impact on our community,” added Sams.
Three of the largest expenditures planned for the funds are pilot programs for 1) a teen center in Kooskia, 2) a K-6 after-school program in Kamiah and 3) hiring a full-time youth and family counselor. Sharlene Johnson said the group hopes to have both the Kooskia teen center and the K-6 after-school programs up and running by the time school begins at the end of August. “I love the support this grant gives to our children and families. The skill building, refusal skills, mental health support and job training are phenomenal,” said Sandy Russo, UYLC board member.
The UYLC recently hired Bailey Schuster to run the Kooskia teen center. The group is looking for a location as well as hiring additional staff. The K-6 after-school program in Kamiah will be partnering with Tiny Tots Learning to provide tutoring and homework help. Retired Kamiah teacher Amy Woods will serve as the special projects coordinator for both teen centers and the K-6 programs, to ensure the tutoring and educational components of the programs match what the schools are doing, according to Johnson. She noted that Kamiah’s teen center has hired both Ada Fryer and Sam Bartlett to work part time.
The educational programs will be enhanced by the addition of a computer lab, science, technology, engineering and math, STEM, labs and a home economics program. Youth leadership development will also be expanded.
“The opportunities that this grant will provide to the children of our communities, and the additional services that can be funded, will enhance the quality of life for many. This wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of our executive director, Sharlene Johnson,” said Sheriff Jason Davis, the council’s vice president.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday