Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
COLFAX — The Colfax School Board has approved a two-year maintenance and operations levy that will go before district voters in February.
The levy for 2021 and 2022 would collect $900,000 per year. The board approved the number Monday night after a volunteer committee decided on it in two meetings this fall with input from Superintendent Jerry Pugh and Business Manager Reece Jenkin.
The estimated levy rate would be $1.97 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation in 2021, and $1.91 per $1,000 in 2022.
Committee members Bob Lothspiech, a more than 30-year veteran of Colfax school levy committees, and Wes Claassen, current committee chairman, were at the board session.
Claassen told the board of the group’s thinking, in four points.
First, he noted the uncertainty of state school funding, coming off the fluctuating $1.50 per $1,000 levy limit to the new $2.50 limit, not to mention other funding unknowns related to the McCleary court decision and its aftermath.
Claassen then talked about unfunded mandates for schools, including a new requirement for districts to pay full medical benefits to qualifying part-time employees.
“At a cost of $1,000 per month,” Claassen said.
His third point was so the current $18.9 million construction bond “finishes strongly.”
He mentioned keeping reserves up to avoid taking a hit if the construction goes over budget.
“Education shouldn’t suffer, and the building should be finished,” Claassen said.
On the fourth point, he cited “the passion of the administration” on increasing electives in junior high to add fine arts without hiring more staff.
Lothspiech added a comment.
“The community has supported us on the (construction) bond,” he said. “That’s the infrastructure. We need to maintain what’s inside of it.”
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Zechmann joins race for sheriff
GRANGEVILLE — Casey Zechmann recently announced his intent to run for Idaho County sheriff in the 2020 Republican primary.
So far, this makes the second person to announce, with current Idaho County sheriff’s Lt. Doug Ulmer, of Kooskia, already underway with his GOP campaign, announced in June.
Candidate filings for the 2020 race are open March 2-19, and the primary election will be May 19.
Zechmann has been manager of Gortsema Auto Body in Grangeville since January of this year, overseeing two technicians, and responsible for insurance claims, overseeing the repair process and customer service. He and his wife, Lori, have seven children, and have lived in Grangeville since July 2018. He currently serves as Grangeville precinct 2 committeeman on the Idaho County Republican Central Committee.
“My main focus and goal, I always wanted to be sheriff since I got into law enforcement,” Zechmann said.
His related background is serving 12 years with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, and prior to that as a reserve officer for two years with the Homedale Police Department. Serving as sheriff is running the department as a business, according to Zechmann, “with ethics, and being honest with our dealings.”
As sheriff, he would want to serve the community, specifically in community-oriented policing.
“You have to get out there and let them know what you represent,” he said.
As a Canyon County deputy, he went into businesses, introduced himself and asked owners about problems they were having or seeing in the community. One of his specialties with CCSO was running the K-9 program, which he sees as a tool to use and expand on in Idaho County. Besides using the dogs for drug interdiction, he would go into the schools to educate kids about the work, which the kids enjoyed and resulted in his being known to them in the community.
He said he has a real concern for the region’s youth, and he has been a mentor in his church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and speaking to Scouts. He has a specific concern with drugs in schools, and it would be a target to pursue a drug-free environment for kids.
“We’ll never get rid of drugs, but we can definitely try,” he said. “We need to take a proactive position to try to educate our youth and eliminate drugs from our schools, and give our youth a chance to be away from that and move toward college without drugs being a burden in their lives.”
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday