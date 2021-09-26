Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
COLFAX — Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics is missing 45 employees and desperate to hire replacements before services are affected.
The open positions represent 13.4 percent of the 335 people needed to run the hospital, said Jessica Keck, of Whitman Hospital & Medical Clinics human resources.
There are jobs open in the medical-surgical unit, operating room, cardiopulmonary department, environmental services, food and nutrition, and therapy.
“Those are all the departments we are worried about. ... We’re drastically understaffed right now,” Keck said. “It’s all over the board.”
Steps were taken to lessen the impact of the empty position. Steps include hours cut for cafe staff, and having people working longer hours and filling in for open jobs.
“We’re trying to not let it affect service,” she said.
The hospital has two nurses for the operating room and needs a minimum of four. Nurses from other departments cover the empty jobs.
“We’re really nervous about it,” Keck said. “We haven’t had to shut down any units yet. All we have had to do so far is lessen the hours of our cafe and the cook staff. We’re holding strong and doing the best we can, but everyone has a breaking point.”
No one reason stands out for why the staff is leaving. It’s a variety, Keck said.
“It’s an unornate series of events, like people moving ... we’re just in a crisis,” she said.
The difficulty is finding people to apply for work with the hospital.
“Where is everybody? Where did they go?” she asked.
The hospital created incentives to attract potential employees. The hospital board approved a $2,000 hiring bonus for full-time and part-time staff on Sept. 15. Additional pay of $8 an hour is offered for night shifts and $6 an hour for operating room and obstetrics staff.
New employees receive benefits and a retirement plan on their first day.
“There’s no waiting period,” said Keck. “We really do try to help our medical personnel out.”
The hospital posts all job openings on its website at whmc.org/careers, attend job fairs, and recruits at nearby hospitals.
“We are reaching out on a national level,” Keck said. “When that unemployment ends ... we are here trying to give you a career.”
— Bill Stevenson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
SLM sets record for virus cases in month
McCALL — St. Luke’s McCall has broken its previous record for new COVID-19 cases in a month, the hospital reported this week.
The hospital reported 210 positive cases in September through Monday, exceeding the previous high of 188 cases in all of December 2020.
Cascade Medical Center reported 47 new cases so far in September, less than the 63 cases reported in August, which were the most new cases recorded in one month by the hospital.
Youths age 17 and younger made up the greatest number of McCall residents to test positive at all St. Luke’s Health System testing locations in September, the hospital reported.
That group accounted for 36 percent of new cases among McCall residents during the month, followed by age 40 to 49 (19 percent), ages 30 to 39 (17 percent) and ages 50 to 69 (16 percent).
St. Luke’s McCall has suspended all elective surgeries in order to send staffers to St. Luke’s hospitals in Boise and Meridian to aid in treating those ill with COVID-19.
— Tom Grote, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Idaho ranks high in family and community, low in education
A recently released 2021 Kids Count Data Book outlined state trends in child well-being, with Idaho ranking No. 16 for overall child well-being.
The report is completed and printed in book form with extra online information by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and includes data for all U.S. states. Idaho’s birth-to-17 population is 441,147, or 25.7 percent of the state’s population, while Idaho County has 3,217 residents who are age birth-to-17, or 19.6 percent of the county’s population.
The index ranks states for economic well-being, education, health and family, and community.
In a state-to-state comparison of economic well-being, Idaho came in 12th. In this area, Idaho fared better than the national average, where 12,000,000 children are considered at poverty level while Idaho has 58,000. Idaho has also managed considerably better than the national average in the categories of secure employment, lower housing costs and teens of school age who are not in school, but are working instead. In Idaho County, the number of children birth to 17 who are on food stamps is 534 (state of Idaho is 94,186).
In Idaho’s worst category, education, the state falls to 38th. It is below the national average for math proficiency in eighth graders, but fares better in the area of fourth graders for reading competency. Idaho also showed 64 percent of 3-4-year-olds not in preschool as compared to 52 percent across the nation. In Idaho County, 65.5 percent of children 3-4-year-olds are not in any type of preschool program.
In the health category, Idaho is 19th. Idaho is higher than national averages in terms of low birth-weight babies, lack of insurance, children and teen deaths, and obesity. In Idaho County, 228 children, or 6.9 percent, are without any type of insurance, as compared to the state of Idaho, which has 19,505, or 4.2 percent, of children 0-17 who are uninsured.
In the family and community category, Idaho is eighth. The state ranks high in this category, which suggests children who live in nurturing families and supportive communities have stronger connections and higher academic successes.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday