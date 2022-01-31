Colfax’s barber puts his scissors away

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — It took something huge to get Terry “the Barber” to close his barbershop in Colfax after 38 years of haircuts and conversations.
It took cancer.
Terry Vietz was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, said his wife, Jacqueline Mitzimberg-Vietz.
He decided to become a barber after being a logger. The logging jobs began disappearing (when the discovery of) owl habitats ended numerous jobs and decimated the logging industry. In 1981, Terry attended barber school graduating the next year.
In 1983, he started cutting hair in Pullman and a year later opened a barbershop in Colfax on Wall Street before moving to 290 Main St. He moved the shop down two doors in 2016 but moved it back in 2017.
The shop was always full of conversations.
“Some would come in just to talk to other people. It was like a visiting place,” said Mitzimberg-Vietz. “Everybody enjoyed coming to see him. If they didn’t get their hair cut they just enjoyed visiting with the guys who were there.”
Generations have had their hair cut by Terry.
“His customer list was long. Everyone in the county came to have him cut their hair,” said Mitzimberg-Vietz. “He loved visiting with his customers. He loved cutting their hair.”
Terry hired a second barber, once. It didn’t last long. Mitzimberg-Vietz said he had to fix the other barber’s work so much he let her go.
Terry was a traditional barber, working in a vest and using a straight razor for shaving.
“He was an old-school barber ... no cosmetology whatsoever,” she said.
His barbershop remains with closed doors, but not forever. Mitzimberg-Vietz said the landlord Kim Nguyen plans to open the shop as a museum for the last barber in Colfax.
— Bill Stevenson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Local young trap shooter headed to compete in Arizona
For some trap shooters a trip to the 122nd Grand American World Trapshooting Championship in Sparta, Ill., would be a once in a lifetime trip, but for Bruce Bradley, his accomplishments in August at the Grand were only a step forward, and an experience to use as a stepping stone to greater successes in the future. He and his family already have their next trip booked for this year’s competition.
According to Bruce’s father, Levi, “Bruce didn’t win any trophies at the Grand, but he was very competitive in his class.”
“In the Grand in the Singles Championship they give trophies in the first three places and there was three 199 scorers that had to shoot off for the first, second and third places. He broke a 198. He missed it by one bird.”
“In the Champion of Champions he qualified to shoot in, when he won the State Championship, he ran 100 straight the first day, then in the carry-over shoot-off the second day, broke a 99. He broke great scores for the entire shoot,”
Bruce would like to thank Kolar Arms and Elite Shotguns West for helping him get his new Kolar LPT Combo Shotgun back in April. He says it was a tremendous help in getting him where he is today.
When asked about what it was like back there at the competition, Bruce said, “It was pretty cool. It was an experience. I expected a lot, but it was a lot more than I thought it would be. The size of it all, the amount of people, who was there, and the scores that came in on the shoots. It was just a completely different environment from what I’m used to.”
“There was a lot more competition. There was a lot better shooters there than what I’ve seen before because there’s a lot more competitions, which makes for a lot better shooters. I didn’t win a whole lot, but I held my own. It was tough. It really inspired me for going for shooting higher.”
“We were able to see the booths of the companies that supply items for trap, different gun companies, target companies, shell companies, they were all back there and I met a lot of people, a lot of owners of those companies.”
“The climate is a little bit different back there. There’s lots more humidity. It was all sticky. It affected the way I hold my gun. It was just so sticky we had to oil the gun several times a day.”
“You had to drink a LOT of water — a LOT of water.”
There were quite a few firsts for Bruce on the trip back to Illinois with his family. He experienced a tornado where the sirens went off and they were all told to stay in the club house for 15-20 minutes while the winds blew voraciously. Because they had to stay away from the windows they didn’t get to see anything going on outside.
He saw his first fireflies and armadillos and lots of miles of cornfields and soybeans. He and his brother got to go fishing in the evenings there by the club.
They landed in St. Louis, Mo., and were able to see the St. Louis arch.
Levi said he “got to see some pretty impressive lightning storms back there. During one storm it was raining so hard I was only doing five miles per hour. I could not see the road it was raining so hard.”
Concerning preparations for the next Grand Championship, Levi says, “We are headed to Tucson, Ariz., the 10th of February, to the first really big shoot of the year. He’ll be competing down there from Feb. 11 through Feb. 20.
“We went to Vegas in October and he won a pile of trophies there. He competed in the Nevada State Shoot where he won numerous events and was the sub junior champion. He’s chasing the All American plan with his trap shooting.”
“We are going to be going all over the West. We’ve already been to Nevada, we’re headed to Tucson, we’re going to Utah, Oregon, Washington, Montana. Southern Idaho, and then back to Sparta, IL. That’s just what we know we’re going to do this year. From there on we don’t know yet.”
Bruce says, “We are sticking with just the States, but, American Trap is also located in Canada, New Zealand and Brazil.
In his own words, “My biggest goal is sponsorship, but as far as the Grand goes, I really want to win one of the championships back there for my age class. I don’t have the exact number, but there was over a hundred, at least, in my age group. I had three 100 straights at the Grand American. This year I want to make First All American Team instead of the Second team like I made last year.”
— Lenta Hall, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday
Pattersons named to second Winter Olympics team; former McCall residents also skied for U.S. in South Korea
Former McCall residents Scott and Caitlin Patterson were named last week to the U.S. Olympic Cross Country Team to represent Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.
It will be the second Olympics for the Pattersons, who skied for the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The Pattersons were born in McCall and competed with the McCall Nordic Ski Team until 2005, when the family moved to Anchorage, Alaska.
Scott Patterson, now 29, was in seventh grade when the family moved to Alaska. Caitlin, now 31, was a freshman in high school.
“Races at the 2022 Olympics have been on my goal list for a long time,” Scott said. “I’m excited to return to the Olympics and build on the successes I had in 2018.”
Scott placed 11th in the men’s 50 kilometer classic mass start. He also finished 21st in the 15k freestyle and 18th in the 30 kilometer skiathlon.
Scott’s 11th place was the best U.S. men’s finish since Bill Koch placed second and sixth at the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria.
Caitlin Patterson’s best finish at the 2018 games was 26th place in the 30-kilometer classic.
“The U.S. is bringing a strong group of cross-country athletes and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do!” she said.
The Pattersons are among only four returning members of the 14-member Olympic cross country team. Ten of the skiers are new to the team.
Athletes were selected based on World Cup results, World Cup rankings, SuperTour results, and the recently completed U.S. Cross Country Championships.
The events in which the Pattersons will race in Beijing had not been set as of this week. However, the siblings are both long-distance specialists. The games run from Feb. 4-19.
Scott Patterson lives in Anchorage, Alaska, where he has skied for the Alaska Pacific University Nordic Center since 2014. He is a four-time U.S. National champion in distance races.
Scott works as a mechanical engineer for Coffman Engineers in Anchorage.
Caitlin Patterson lives in Craftsbury, Vt., where she has skied for the Craftsbury Green Racing Project since 2012.
She is an 11-time U.S. national cross-country ski champion in both distance and sprint in both techniques.
Caitlin works for Craftsbury doing engineering, architecture, coaching, gardening, photo and web services.
She is also working toward a master’s degree in civil engineering through Johns Hopkins University.
— Tom Grote, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday