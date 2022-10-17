Cotton Booker

COLFAX -- A Colfax auctioneer is one of the four finalists for a top award in the national FFA organization.

Cotton Booker, a junior at Oklahoma State University, is up for the American Star in Agribusiness award, according to a news release. The American Star awards represent the “best of the best” who have developed agricultural skills, including earning an American FFA degree, the organization’s highest level of student membership accomplishment.

