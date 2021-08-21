Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — A local state lawmaker is calling on the governor to rescind his order requiring public school students to wear masks on campus.
Ninth Legislative District Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, wrote a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee on Aug. 9 calling for him to back off the gubernatorial mandate. In addition, 24 other Republicans signed the letter.
The 9th Legislative District includes Adams, Asotin, Franklin, Garfield, Whitman and southern Spokane counties.
Citing the state Department of Health and the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Schmick suggested the governor’s mask edict lacks a scientific basis.
Inslee reaffirmed his mask mandate for everyone on public school campuses during an Aug. 9 news conference.
“As mentioned by your public health official during the press conference, the risk of breakthrough is low, and the main drive of transmission is from unvaccinated individuals,” the letter said. “For those students who are not vaccinated, either because they are too young or otherwise, the risk COVID-19 presents to children is extremely low.”
The letter noted that only 0.16 percent of COVID-19 deaths are individuals younger than 19.
“Hospitalizations are statistically minuscule,” the letter said.
The letter asks the governor to focus on education rather than his mask mandate.
— Roger Harnack, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Mountain View School District plans for ‘normal’ year
GRANGEVILLE — “We’re planning on a normal year,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske said. “As normal as possible, considering all that happened in 2020.”
Despite COVID-19 upticks in Idaho County during the past couple of months, Fiske said there will not be any mask mandates.
“We will have safety protocols, of course, and recommend being vaccinated, but that will be up to each individual,” he said. “We will not require our staff to get the vaccination — again, that will be an individual choice.”
Fiske said the MVSD staff realizes the importance of in-person education, though some online supports will be available through IDLA (Idaho Digital Learning Academy) and other school services, as needed.
“We really want kids in seats with teachers, in the classrooms,” he said.
District 244 will follow CDC guidelines, and parents are asked to keep students who are sick at home.
“We will be cleaning and sanitizing and doing the best we can if anyone becomes ill,” he said.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Thursday