COLFAX — It’s early summer and outside it’s an 80-degree day, but as the doors to St. Ignatius Hospital open, a cool breeze floods from the building. Paint peels from walls, some support beams are black from rot and many windows are boarded up to ward away trespassers.
Austin and Laura Storm have made headway on their renovation progress one year after purchasing the long-shuttered hospital. To fund the restoration of the building, the hospital has been holding ghost tours around the facility, in the day and eerie evening.
The hospital was built in 1893 by Mother Joseph, who was the head of the Sisters of Providence. Austin Storm said she was incredibly prolific and was recognized as a Northwest and female architect who built many institutions in a short, active work period. For nearly 130 years, the hospital has stood on the edge of Colfax, now an essential part of the town’s history.
St. Ignatius served as the hospital for Whitman County until 1968, and many longtime residents were born there, including tour guide Valoree Gregory. After the hospital closed, it became an institution for adults who were mentally disabled and mentally insane until 2003, Gregory said.
After the institution closed, St. Ignatius was abandoned and suffered much damage. Gregory said all the pipes in the building burst because the electricity was turned off but the water was left on, and trespassers vandalized the building.
In 2021, the Storms purchased the hospital to maintain an important part of Colfax history. Partnering with the Whitman County Historical Society, they have helped save the building.
“You are never going to build a structural masonry building like this today,” Storm said. “(The hospital) has such a presence and so many people have that incredible personal connection. A ton of people were born there and they have some story that connects them to this building. So I think it’s a living connection to the past, and just amazing people and amazing stuff happened here.”
For 20 years, there has been a hole in the roof that has caused major water damage to a particular section of the building. The Storms fixed the roof and are still in the process of taking out rotten material, going floor by floor, restoring the structure.
“If it wasn’t for Austin and Laura buying the building, there’s no way we could have continued these (ghost tours) because it was getting so bad we had almost everything blocked off where you couldn’t go in,” Gregory said.
The Storms have been brainstorming ways to revitalize the space. They may eventually restore some rooms in the building to use as an Airbnb for ghost tour guests, Gregory said. They have old items from the hospital and may place them in rooms, setting them up the way it may have looked while the hospital was still functioning.
As a way to fund restoration costs, the hospital has been holding tours inside the building during the day and night. Started seven years ago, Gregory has been inviting small groups inside St. Ignatius who are looking for a ghost encounter.
Gregory said the tours are very successful; when she first made a website for the tours, tickets sold out in eight hours. Sales haven’t slowed down since then, and Gregory has seen thousands of visitors from all over the nation, some of whom come back more than once. Normally, the entire month of October is booked full, and it’s a popular location for paranormal investigators.
As St. Ignatius grows in popularity, it brings good business to the community. The tours single-handedly fund restoration costs of the building, and bring in business to the Palouse. Gregory said it boosts the economy, with people staying at hotels in Colfax, Pullman and Moscow, as well as visiting local businesses during their stay.
