A coffin containing the body of former Colfax Fire Chief Jim Krouse is placed in the bed of a 1938 firetruck before the start of a fire apparatus procession through downtown Colfax in his honor on Friday morning. Krouse, who served as a volunteer firefighter in Colfax for 52 years — 40 of them as chief — was responding to a fire Aug. 28 when he collapsed from a heart attack and eventually died. He was 76.
