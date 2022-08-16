A home on the 200 block of Thorn Street in Colfax was destroyed by a fire that started Saturday afternoon and burned through the night.

Colfax Fire Department Chief Michael Chapman said smoke was billowing out of the eaves of the one-story home with a daylight basement when firefighters arrived about 2 p.m. They quickly knocked down the flames on the main floor but the fire had reached the attic and was burning within the walls of the older home.

