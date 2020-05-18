Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in the May 20, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
People in Colfax, a Whitman County farming community of 2,700, opened up their high school, homes and stores Sunday and Monday to take care of 600 stranded motorists.
Two inches of volcanic ash from Mount St. Helens was dumped on the county seat, snarling traffic at one of the principal intersections in eastern Washington — the junction of highways 195 and 127.
As the ash forced the road closures, Colfax became the end of the line for the hundreds of weary travelers. County and Colfax officials Monday credited the spontaneous generosity of the townspeople for pulling it off.
“I’d be lying if I said we had some super preparedness plan,” said Richard Langum, Colfax High School principal. “Everything was done by the seat of our pants.”
“It has just been a fantastic effort by the people of Colfax,” Whitman County Sheriff Cleve Hunter said. “I just can’t praise those people enough.”
Langum said 408 persons slept at the high school Sunday and an estimated 200 others were taken into private homes by Colfax residents. The burden on Colfax was eased a bit with the first light of morning, which ended the 15 hours of blackness brought on by the ash fallout, as some motorists chose to ignore official orders and slip out of town.
The count at the high school was down to 218 by mid-afternoon. Then at 4 p.m., Highway 195 was opened so that a southbound caravan of 75 to 80 cars — carrying some 140 persons — could leave Colfax.
Langum said about 110 persons were given their second supper at the school Monday evening before they prepared to bed down for another night as refugees.
Many of those still stranded in Colfax are attempting to get to Spokane. Hunter said the Washington State Patrol remained firm about the northbound road closure, especially since one of their patrol cars was forced to return to Colfax after making an attempt on the highway Monday afternoon.
Ground visibility remains near zero in the area, making traffic conditions extremely hazardous, Hunter said.
At the high school, the cafeteria served breakfast, lunch and dinner to the victims of the volcanic fallout. Langum said the food service operation was running smoothly under the direction of the school’s head cook, Dorothy Repp.
An aid station was also providing people with a “dust off” as they entered the building from outside, One elderly person with a respiratory problem was treated and released at Whitman Community Hospital here. Langum said several others had been given respite from the dust with oxygen tanks.
Moscow physician Richard A. Jacobs also was stranded in Colfax and was assisting at the aid station, said Langum. Several people were able to obtain prescription drugs on an emergency basis with the cooperation of Colfax doctors and pharmacists, he added.
Other stores in Colfax also opened their shelves to the effort. Langum said food donated from Colfax stores was being consumed, along with school district supplies. Washington State University also sent food staples for refugee use in Colfax and Rosalia.
Asked who’s paying for everything, Langum said: “That’s a good question. For right now everybody just said ‘take whatever you need.’
“I just cannot emphasize enough that the community people and the people that came here have just been super,” said Langum, He said that in addition to the donated food stuffs, numerous town residents brought sleeping bags and bedding for use by the out-of-towners.
Langum said the key was taking one problem at a time and having a group of stranded people with patience.
Readers remember
Kindness of strangers helps on the long ride home
My ex-husband and ex-brother and sister-in law were all excited to head up, on motorcycles, to the Spokane International Air Show at Fairchild Air Force Base on the morning of May 18, 1980.
It was a beautiful sun-shining day when we left Lewiston at approximately 9 a.m., arriving at the air show around 11 a.m. We set out to start the day looking at all the beautiful planes and jets. I was so amazed at the volume of people attending the show that day.
Around noontime, we all looked over to the northwest and began seeing this awful black cloud forming. We thought to ourselves that we were going to get drenched going home in a rainstorm. And the sky, it kept getting darker and darker. We all thought we had best get on the bikes and head home.
Traffic was really starting to get bad on the freeway headed south, and in a matter of minutes everything really started to turn black like nighttime was arriving. I was scared to death as this was something none of us had seen in our lives. Then, the ash (even though we didn’t know what it was at the time) began to fall.
Thank goodness we had helmets with face shields on as we could not see very far in front of us. We kept wiping away the ash, and every time we did that, it would just smear our face shields. We got out on the freeway headed to Lewiston. Every time we would pass a car, it was just completely dust. We had to pull over to the side of the road several times to let the dust settle.
There was a moment that I truly felt like it was the end of the world hitting us. I didn’t think we would make it out alive. We got to Hatch Road and debated whether or not to turn the bikes around. We all decided we wanted to get home as fast as we could before things really got bad.
Some folks stopped their car beside us and told us to follow them as they lived just up the road and we could stay with them, hoping this storm was going to pass. That is where we learned Mount St. Helens had erupted.
We went to their farmhouse, and what gracious people they were, offering us something to eat or drink. We visited with them for awhile and waited for things to settle down a bit.
There was a small break in the skies, so we decided to get back on the bikes. It was absolutely miserable. We made it as far as Rosalia, and the state police had the road blocked. That was the start of our three-night stay at the Rosalia school gymnasium.
I remember being so scared. There were a lot of people there, and everyone was confused as to when we would be able to get back home.
The city of Rosalia had all these folks just basically dumped on them for three days. What kind and wonderful people they all were.
After the third day and things began to quiet down, roads were opened back up, and we finally were able to make it home. To this day, I still have the boots I was wearing and my motorcycle helmet. The helmet is extremely scratched from all the ash, and my boots still have ash on them.
Debbie Winker Kiele
Lewiston