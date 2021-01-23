Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — Under the direction of Mayor Pro-Tem Jim Kackman, the Colfax City Council discussed a possible land trade Tuesday night between Hil-Ray Plaza and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — which would redraw city limits on the hill at the south end of town.
The trade would consist of two triangular-shaped pieces of land spanning 5.36 acres of grassland/farmland.
The request is being made by Hil-Ray, with an agreement from the church, located at 2652 Almota Road.
“It looks like it’s appropriate in this instance,” said Kackman, filling in for Mayor Jim Retzer, who was in Olympia with the state patrol providing security at the Capitol.
Kackman said the exchange would address an encroachment by Hil-Ray done years ago. Asking for the council to indicate whether it may entertain the trade, all representatives said they would.
Before any action is taken, a public hearing would be held, along with a comment period.
In other business Tuesday, Fire Chief Craig Corbeill said new radios, nozzles and other equipment upgrades were coming in, paid for by the CARES Act.
He also reported fire department training will restart in February — socially distanced, with personal protective equipment.
“We’re gonna do it in a safe manner and see how it goes,” Corbeill said.
In another report, City Public Works Director Matt Hammer reported several trees will soon be taken down in Schmuck Park to help provide “multi-generation tree growth.”
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Remains discovered near Salmon River in late 2019 remain under investigation
GRANGEVILLE — Identification of human remains discovered in late 2019 have yet to be identified, and information on that status of the project is not immediately forthcoming.
According to an initial Free Press story, a complete skeleton was recovered from along the Salmon River following its initial discovery on Sept. 16, 2019, when beachcombers located a few small pieces of bone that appeared suspicious to them, 10 miles downriver from White Bird. The bones were determined to be of human origin by an Idaho State University forensic anthropologist.
An initial site excavation was conducted by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office later that month, at which point it was determined professional assistance was required to recover the remains. This involved the University of Idaho Anthropology Department, which conducted a further excavation on Oct. 1, with all remains being collected for testing.
According to ICSO Detective Jerry Johnson, the matter is not being considered criminal in nature. At the time of the bones’ discovery, a dental examination was conducted on the remains, which appeared to rule out any of the county’s missing persons.
According to UI Director of Communications Jodi Walker, “Our work here is ongoing and is part of an active investigation,” and no further comment was available.
While not being able to elaborate further, Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke stated that from an Ada County anthropologist review of investigation photos and said how the remains were apparently positioned at the site appeared to resemble those found in old American Indian burial locations.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday