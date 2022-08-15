Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
———
COLFAX — City officials are asking ratepayers to reduce irrigation to conserve water.
Public Works Director Matt Hammer said Wednesday, Aug. 3, that the city is currently in the process of replacing the Clay Street Well pump and motor.
The well is currently offline but anticipated to be back in operation early September.
We are asking our customers to limit watering to 20 minutes per zone, every other day, Hammer said, noting the city is asking its ratepayers to limit water lawns to overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. to curtail evaporation.
We're running on two wells right now, and those pumps are running 24 hours a day to keep up with demand. So, if residents limit their water usage to my recommendations, we can keep up, Hammer said, When we get that well back up, we can use all the water we want.
— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
McCall to break ground on library expansion
MCCALL — A ground-breaking ceremony for the $10.7 million expansion of the McCall Public Library will begin at 4 p.m. Wedneday at the library, located at 218 E. Park St.
Rendering shows how the expansion of the McCall Public Library will look when completed. A ground-breaking ceremony for the library will be held Wednesday.
The ceremony will include remarks from McCall Mayor Bob Giles and Library Board of Trustees Chair Jacki Rubin.
There will be live music, food vendors, free popcorn, bubbles for children and a bubble-blowing contest for adults, she said.
The ceremony will note the beginning of the demolition of the former city fire station that stands in the way of the library expansion.
The fire station has housed the McCall Parks and Recreation Department in recent years, but this month the department moved into a new building on Forest Street.
Demolition of the fire station, installation of underground utility lines and pouring of the foundation for the new library is expected to be complete by early December, McCall Public Works Director Nathan Stewart said.
Temporary closures of Park Street may be needed, but no long-term closures are planned, Stewart said.
Next spring, crews will begin building a new two-story expansion in front of the existing library.
The new building is expected to be complete in spring of 2024, at which point work will begin renovating the existing library.
The entire project is tentatively scheduled for completion in August 2024. The library is expected to remain open throughout construction.
Funding
Most of the work will be paid by a $4.2 million bond issue McCall voters approved last year and $2.8 million from the city's General Fund reserve for capital projects, City Manager Anette Spickard said.
About $2 million for the project will be paid by the McCall Public Library Foundation out of grants and private donations for the expansion, Spickard said.
Another $922,000 will be paid from the Library Fund out of grants and donations made directly to the library, while the remaining $779,000 currently set aside is from federal grants and other city funds, she said.
The estimated $10.7 million total cost to build the library is about $3.7 million more than estimated when McCall voters approved the $4.2 million bond issue in May 2021.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
