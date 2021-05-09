Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
COLFAX — The Colfax City Council went against citizens wishes and voted 4-3 to ban chicken ownership in the city.
Statistics from a public poll showed a 4-1 margin in support, but city councilman Jim Kackman made a motion to pass the ordinance, which dealt with dog licenses and chicken ownership, and strike the section allowing chickens to be kept in the city.
Representative Crystn Guenthner seconded it.
It went to a vote:
Crystal Christofferson: yes
Crystn Guenthner: yes
Tom Huntwork: yes
Jim Kackman: yes
Mark Mackleit: no
Blaine Golden: no
Ben Miller: no
The motion passed 4-3 and chickens cannot be kept in the city.
It is an issue that had been discussed at length in the previous mayor’s administration, studied by a group of Eastern Washington University students, deciphered by the Colfax city planning commission, and brought back in front of the council this spring by a member of the commission.
The Facebook poll set up by City Hall took in 88 responses for 81.8 percent in favor of chickens and 15.8 percent against, along with a group of people saying they want to allow chickens, but with more limits.
During Monday’s meeting, the council heard two people call in with more feedback.
“We had chickens in Spokane for six years before we moved to Colfax,” said Hillary Hoffman, of North Riverside Lane. “It was a great experience. ... If they’re allowed here, we’ll take care of them and most people will.”
The first comment from the council came from Golden.
“I will vote in favor,” he said. “My reasons are more an overarching belief that property owners should be able to enjoy their property as they wish, as long as it doesn’t prevent other property owners to enjoy their property.”
Kackman said there were three different roads he knew of you could take out of town to “get your farm-fresh eggs.”
He noted the ordinance did not require clipped wings on the chickens nor a minimum lot size.
“In my view, I just think chickens are farm animals,” Kackman said. “I’m hoping my neighbors don’t want chickens if this passes. ... The chicken genie is in the bottle now. If it gets out, it’s going to be hard to get it back in.”
Huntwork said enforcement would fall to the Colfax Police Department, and that he did not want to have to make complaints against his neighbors.
“An easy solution would be, what if before you got chickens, you get a signed agreement from your neighbors that they approve,” he said. “I would vote for that.”
Guenthner asked about if a neighbor’s property sells, would the agreement be grandfathered in.
Then Kackman made his motion.
The mayor pro-tem now expects the issue to be settled.
“I think it’s a done deal,” said Kackman on Tuesday. “The chicken thing is laid to rest for at least a year or two. If it was brought back as a separate chicken vote, it would not be allowed, 4-3 again.”
He didn’t put weight in the public feedback.
“Is that a statistically valid poll of the citizens of Colfax? From the people that spoke to me about it, I’m not sure,” Kackman said. “I consider it anecdotal.”
The approved animal ordinance will change the city code for dogs, making for lifetime licenses instead of yearly.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Construction on St. Luke’s McCall expansion to resume
MCCALL — Work is set to resume next month on the $62 million expansion of St. Luke’s McCall, a hospital spokesperson said.
Work was paused for the winter last year after the framing and exterior of the new 50,000-square-foot, two-story building on State Street were completed.
Work will resume as soon as the City of McCall reviews plans and issues an updated building permit, said Amber Green, St. Luke’s McCall chief operating officer and chief nursing officer.
The move-in dates for the new building have been pushed back, Green said. Predictions last fall were that the building would be ready to occupy in the summer of 2022, but completion is now set for late 2022 or early 2023, she said.
This year’s work will focus on interior construction, including heating and air conditioning, electric, plumbing, fire and sprinkler systems, framing and dry wall.
The two-story expansion will house all the hospital’s clinical departments, including the hospital’s emergency room, patient rooms, operating rooms, laboratory, X-ray, ultasound, CT, mamography and MRI.
Once the new building opens, work will begin on the remodeling and partial demolition of the current hospital at State and Forest streets.
The work will tear down the 1950s portion of the building and renovate the rest of the current hospital, which was built in the 1990s.
The current building will be the home for administration offices, conference rooms, laundry and kitchen.
Once completed, the new hospital complex will contain about 65,000 square feet, more than doubling the current hospital, which is 30,000 square feet.
Original estimates in 2018 said $42 million would be needed to build the new building and renovate the current building.
That estimate ballooned to $62 million because of the high costs of construction in McCall and lack of affordable temporary housing for workers, hospital officials have said.
In November, the St. Luke’s Health System board approved an additional $20 million for the project. Even with the new money, two of eight planned emergency room bays will be left unfinished, as will two of 15 planned patient rooms and a procedure room in the new building.
The St. Luke’s McCall Foundation has contributed $5 million in donations to the project, including more than $300,000 from the St. Luke’s Auxiliary’s Thrift Shop.
— Tom Grote, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday