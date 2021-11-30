COLFAX — The Colfax Chamber of Commerce received two $1,000 grants from the Rural Development Initiative and Avista to use toward improvements at Cushing Eells park in Colfax. The money will be used to purchase a bench, bike rack and an informational sign about the fountain in the park.
The improvements should be done before the Colfax Sesquicentennial Celebration in July 2022. Cushing Eells park is located off Main Street on West North Street. It was purchased by the 1912 Women’s Park Association from the Lutheran Church — the park is named after the local minister. The park will be a focus area during the Colfax 150 celebrations.
The Rural Development Initiative had a “great ideas night” where several groups presented ideas for the city or their organization. The participants discussed the merits of each and voted based on inclusiveness, the ability to complete the project by March or April 2022, and the benefit the project provides to the community. The chamber is working with the city and the Friends of the Parks to decide on the best placement of these improvements.