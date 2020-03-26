Nez Perce County prosecutors note that violating Gov. Brad Little’s statewide stay-at-home order for Idaho could constitute a misdemeanor crime, but they do not think citations will be necessary for enforcement of the order.
“We are hopeful that the public will follow the order to the best of their abilities to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Nez Perce County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Coleman said. “There are not currently any concerns that citations for those violations would ever be necessary for enforcement purposes.”
A violation of the governor’s order could constitute a misdemeanor offense, but the expectation is that citizens will comply voluntarily, Coleman said.
Nez Perce County prosecutors will continue prosecuting crimes, but office staff will begin working from home because of Little’s order.
“The criminal justice system has to continue functioning and my office will process and prosecute criminal cases as usual,” Coleman said. “We are working with the courts, defense bar and law enforcement in order to ensure that the basic functions are being met for our citizens.”
The prosecutor’s office remains closed to the public because of the pandemic, but Coleman and deputy prosecutors will be working from the office and attending all required court appearances. Phone lines will remain open for calls, Coleman said.
All meetings with victims and witnesses will continue to be rescheduled to later dates or set up telephonically, and victim advocacy will still be provided, Coleman said.
“The overall function and prosecution of cases will continue as they have since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis,” Coleman said. “The fundamental function of government is to keep its citizens safe. Our criminal justice system is essential to ensuring that safety.”
