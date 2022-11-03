While some of the region has been hit with winter weather, more of it is on the way.
According to Jon Fox at the National Weather Service in Spokane, while the Palouse, Camas Prairie and Blue Mountain areas received the first snowfall of the season, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley isn’t too far behind.
Snow was reported at 2½ inches in Pullman and Moscow with more to come tonight and Friday in the foothill areas like Uniontown and areas north of Moscow and Pullman, as well as the Blue Mountains and Camas Prairie. The Palouse is forecasted to receive 1-3 inches and the Camas Prairie is expected to have 3-6 inches, with similar numbers for the Blue Mountains, Fox said.
However, don’t expect similar conditions for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Instead, residents should be watching the mercury drop and winds pick up.
A warm front will be coming in later today and early Friday, followed by a cold front bringing precipitation and cold temperatures. The strong winds will bring in “more than just a light bit of rain,” Fox said, with half an inch or an inch of rain expected tonight through Saturday morning.
Winds gusts for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will be 30-35 mph and are expected to arrive Friday evening into Saturday morning. Wind gusts will be stronger in higher terrain, reaching 50-55 mph for the Palouse area and the Blue Mountains.
But that’s not all the winter weather coming to the region — freezing temperatures are also on the list.
“It’s going to be the first hard freeze for L-C Valley this season for sure, and it’s going to continue,” Fox said.
The freeze will start Monday when the high will reach 40 degrees, then drop to highs in the mid-30s. With those freezing or below-freezing temperatures comes the possibility of snow starting Sunday and into early next week.
“(The) Lewiston area itself is not going to be deluged with snow and not have the strongest winds, but what is a bigger deal is looking at those unusually cold temperatures,” Fox said.
If it’s going to be freezing or below in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, that means the higher elevations like the Palouse and Camas Prairie will be even colder and will stay below freezing.