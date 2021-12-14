Those temperatures in the low 40s today are not expected to last as the mercury is forecast to dip into the teens and low 20s for the rest of the week.
Ron Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane, said Monday colder temperatures are likely to bring more snow into the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley as well as the surrounding area throughout the weekend.
“Colder is the definite trend,” Miller said. “We have high confidence in that. (Monday’s) mid-40s is probably the warmest it’s going to be for the next 10 days, at least in the L-C Valley.”
Precipitation in the area since Oct. 1, which is the beginning of the precipitation year for the weather service, is right on track, Miller said. As of Monday precipitation in Lewiston was at 2.94 inches; normal precipitation for this time of year, he said, is 2.74.
“The downside is, since last year was so dry we’re still trying to make up for that deficit,” Miller said. “But for this season, things are tracking as they should.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor continues to rank north central Idaho and southeastern Washington in the extreme drought category. In spite of recent snowfalls, the poor snowpack conditions across the region are delaying the opening of ski areas and impacting local economies, according to the weekly monitor report.
Some positive signs, however, have emerged over the past week with heavier mountain snowfall and improved precipitation in the drought-affected areas of Washington, northeastern Oregon and Idaho.
The Idaho and Clearwater county sheriff’s offices reported a number of wrecks and slide-offs over the weekend because of high winds on Saturday.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office responded to 10 accidents and multiple slide-offs because of snowfall and icy road conditions. The high winds caused power outages, severed cable lines and trees and toppled a power pole and the sign at Umpqua Bank in downtown Grangeville, causing multiple traffic hazards. One two-person injury accident was reported Sunday near Cottonwood in white-out conditions. No further information was immediately available.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office reported a single vehicle accident near milepost 12.5 on State Highway 11 at 2:26 p.m. Sunday. Larry Willis, 57, of Weippe, was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck when he slid off the road because of icy conditions. Willis and his 9-year-old son were not injured in the accident, the sheriff’s office reported.
Miller said winds as high as 62 mph were clocked at Grangeville on Saturday and 61 mph at Mission Creek southeast of Lewiston. Winds at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County airport Saturday registered at 41 mph and 40 mph on top of the Greer Grade east of Orofino.
