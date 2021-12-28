The region is bracing for single-digit temperatures and some snow that will be arriving this week.
Steven Van Horn at the National Weather Service in Spokane said the low temperatures will begin tonight into Wednesday and stay throughout the rest of the week. After Sunday, temperatures should be more moderate.
The cold shift is part of an arctic air mass coming down through Canada. Van Horn said such weather patterns aren’t unusual, but it has been a while since one has occurred. However, the temperatures aren’t expected to break any records.
The colder weather will also bring some precipitation with it, likely in the form of snow. “The nice thing about arctics like this is there’s a high confidence there’s going to be snow — the challenge is how much snow there’s going to be,” Van Horn said.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley could have 2-4 inches, while high elevations like Moscow-Pullman and the Camas Prairie could have 4-6 inches starting Thursday.
“A pretty good arctic cold air takes some time, when it comes in it can stay for a few days,” Van Horn said. “It doesn’t take us a whole lot of moisture to give us snow when the atmosphere is this low.”
In this case, the moisture content will be low so the snow will be dry, light and fluffy.
“It’s going to be hard to build snowmen out of this snow,” Van Horn said.
After the arctic air mass arrives, the weather pattern will shift to more moderate temperatures coming from the southwest. This mix means predicting whether it will snow, rain or have freezing rain will be more difficult.
Temperatures starting Monday will be higher and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley could have highs in the mid-30s.
Van Horn warned residents should be prepared for the colder temperatures and make sure homes are ready by protecting exposed pipes from freezing. People planning to be outside for an extended period of time need to dress for the freezing weather.
Those warnings against extended time outside is partly what prompted the LC Valley Adult Resource Center to begin offering services. Board member Michelle King said they’ve been planning to open the adult center for the past two years.
“We could’ve spent six more months planning but we opened quickly to meet the critical winter need,” King said.
The center gives priority to people whose last residence was in Nez Perce or Asotin counties. It is open at 7 p.m. located at 1220 21st St. and can host as many as 20 people.
There is also a facility for unaccompanied youth ages 12-17 at the LC Valley Youth Resource Center at 1633 10th Ave., which provides shelter for as many as 16 children a night.
The youth resource center, which opened in September 2020, is available all year.
The adult resource center is open until March 31 and began offering services Dec. 17. The nonprofit is working to have a building to provide services year-round.
Both shelters are run by trauma-informed staff whose mission is to meet people where they’re at and understand there’s underlying trauma that likely caused their situation.
“There’s always more to the story,” King said.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.