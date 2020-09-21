YAKIMA —The fight against the Cold Creek Fire, which has closed U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass, is looking brighter after productive days Saturday and Sunday.
The fire grew to 626 acres by Saturday night after starting the day at 610, but containment increased from 10 percent to 28 percent. New numbers haven’t been released yet, but they should be headed in the right direction, said Ben Schearer, a spokesman for the multi-agency firefighting effort.
“Work went well today,” he said early Sunday evening. “We didn’t see any big outbreaks. ... Our containment should go up, and we shouldn’t have too many additional acres.”
The fire, which started Monday near White Pass and has burned on both sides of Highway 12, is increasingly under control on its east and south flanks but is still active in its northwest section, he said.
“The biggest problem is that the northwest corner of the fire is within wilderness area where there’s no easy way to really get in there and fight fire,” Schearer said.
Specialized crews have begun work there, and helicopters were able to help douse otherwise inaccessible areas in the fire’s interior on Sunday, Schearer said. The sections of the fire that are more accessible really benefited from higher moisture in the air over the weekend, he said.
“Firefighters were able to really in there and do some direct firefighting,” Schearer said.
The fire is not threatening any structures, officials have said. A Level 2 notice covers 130-150 homes around Rimrock and Clear lakes, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. People should make preparations to leave. Most of the residences are cabins. The Forest Service asked the public to stay out of the area west of Clear Lake and said roads and trails will be closed for public safety.
Eastbound Highway 12 is closed three miles east of the White Pass summit at milepost 154. The westbound closure is at milepost 159, eight miles east of the summit. The state Department of Transportation plans to update the highway’s status today.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.