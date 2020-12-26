A 75-year-old Coeur d’Alene woman died in a head-on crash near Moscow on Christmas Eve, and three others were injured.
The Idaho State Police said Calleen White was one of three passengers in a 2000 Nissan Altima that was traveling north on U.S. 95. The driver was 24-year-old Hailey Dismukes; the other passenger was 32-year-old Brock Montee, also of Post Falls.
The car was approaching the intersection with Eid Road, a few miles south of town, at about 7:36 p.m. At the same time, a 2005 Pontiac Vibe driven by 47-year-old Stacey Davis of Moscow was approaching the intersection from the north.
State police said Davis tried to turn left onto Eid Road as Dismukes approached, and their vehicles collided head on.
Davis was taken to Gritman Medical Center in a private vehicle. Dismukes, Montee and White were transported to the hospital via ambulance.
White was pronounced dead at the hospital. Gritman officials declined to provide any information Friday regarding the status of the other three individuals.
Idaho State Police say the accident is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or events leading up to it is asked to contact the district office, at (208) 750-9300.