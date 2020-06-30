A Coeur d’Alene man is charged with burglary and two counts of grand theft for allegedly stealing two checks from the mailbox at Roosters restaurant in Clarkston and attempting to cash them at the Moneytree in Lewiston.
Alex J. Ellenwood, 31, was arraigned by video Monday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on the felony charges.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set bond at $5,000 in the case.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for burglary is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The maximum penalty for grand theft in Idaho is 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Lewiston police say Ellenwood attempted to cash two checks from Roosters. The checks were written to two vendors of the restaurant and were placed in a mailbox to be picked up by a mail carrier, but were stolen. Moneytree did not cash the checks and contacted Roosters, court records said.
Ellenwood was arrested on a malicious injury to property charge on the 1200 block of 16th Avenue in Lewiston on Thursday night. Jail staff found two checks from Roosters in Ellenwood’s belongings, which were the two checks that had been taken to Moneytree, court records said.
Police contacted Moneytree, which informed them that a driver’s license is required to cash checks, and Ellenwood provided his license before the transaction was denied, court records said.
The two checks were written for $692.92 and $137.40, court records said.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for July 8 and an alternate preliminary hearing date for July 10.