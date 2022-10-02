Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear online Monday at lmtribune.com.
GRANGEVILLE — Draft changes to city code finalized last week would clarify the what and when of on-street trailer parking, as well as animal use within certain zones in town, and both set up an infraction penalty for violators.
Though public comment has been taken in both issues, residents still have an opportunity to review changes and comment before ordinances are adopted.
Revisions to the trailer ordinance will be available at city hall, through the city website and on Facebook. The council will next review the ordinance at its Monday meeting.
The animal ordinance has been directed to the city Planning and Zoning Commission, which will address it in an upcoming meeting and set a public hearing to take comments. It will then be referred back to the council — possibly with recommendations for changes — regarding ordinance adoption.
Proposed ordinances for both matters were reviewed at the Sept. 19 council meeting. For on-street trailer parking, issues to be resolved are because of obstruction and unsightliness, as well as city concerns with traffic flow, safety and hampering public services such as snowplowing. Animal use codes specifically concern residential zone B, clarifying usage on allowed animals: one cow; two each of horses, sheep, goats and llamas; and rabbits and poultry. Two public hearings on each issue were held at meetings this summer.
So, what has changed?
For on-street trailer parking, the city has proposed limiting this between Nov. 1 to April 30. Adopting these dates allows for summer recreation vehicle usage where trailers are involved, and then ordering these be moved to allow for winter city snowplowing. The only exception to this is trailers utilized for construction services during an ongoing project, for which a permit must be obtained.
Trailers that are inoperable and unable to be moved are prohibited. Yearround trailers are prohibited from parking within 40 feet of an intersection, to avoid impeding traffic. This ordinance does not affect logging truck trailers, which are already addressed in a separate city code.
“When I read this trailer ordinance, this is a snowplow ordinance,” Mayor Wes Lester said. “This is to keep trailers off the streets so the guys can plow snow.”
For animal usage, what has changed is clarifying what and how many can be on a property within residential zone B and industrial zone D, based on the available square footage.
On lots not less than 5,000 square feet, as many as six chickens and 25 rabbits may be kept; and one additional chicken may be added for each additional 1,250 square feet per lot for a total 12. A coop, hutch and/or run must be located in the rear or side lot of a residential property, must comply with setback requirements, and it is unlawful to keep or maintain it less than 15 feet from any existing residence without express consent of the owner. For lots not less than 10,000 square feet, a person may keep as many as one cow, horse, goat, sheep or llama, and an additional animal for each additional 5,000 square feet of real property.
Regarding keeping more than one animal on a single lot, the ordinance proposes the amount of area required to keep these shall be equal to or greater to the minimum square foot areas required.
Within zones B and D, no male chickens are allowed, nor are uncastrated rabbits, cows, horses, goats, sheep or llamas. The ordinance also establishes requirements for adequate fencing and preventing public nuisances (such as noise or odor, or damage to adjacent property).
The amount of buffer between neighbors was discussed at Monday’s meeting. The compromise ended with 15 feet for a coop, hutch and/or run, but it started with councilors Pete Land and Beryl Grant suggesting 30 to 50 feet to provide reasonable distancing from the noise and nuisance of chickens.
“Then you are taking away people’s lots,” commented councilor Dylan Canaday, with he and councilor Mike Peterson noting the 30 to 50 feet distances were problematic in placing coops, especially in small lot sizes — city administrator Tonya Kennedy noted many lots in zone B are only 50 feet wide.
On this placement, the proposed ordinance notes it should be 15 feet from any existing residence, which includes pools, hot tubs, garages, decks, patios and fire pits. Canaday asked whether the code should clarify a nonmovable fire pit:
“What happens if I don’t like my neighbor and I don’t like their chickens?” he smiled. “I can keep moving my fire pit closer and closer.”
For both proposed ordinances, the council has addressed the lack of enforcement “teeth” in each by proposing that violation is a $67 citation. Concern raised during Monday’s meeting was on how this would be exercised.
“Honestly, I think the police department has been pretty easy to work with in the past,” said Mayor Wes Lester. “I don’t think they’re going to follow people with trailers around and start handing out tickets.”
City Attorney Adam Green elaborated the system has multiple levels of discretion built in.
“First, always, is the officer on the scene,” he said, who has the discretion to provide someone a warning. If a ticket is issued, the next level is the prosecutor who has the discretion to pursue charges or another remedy. “I do that all the time,” he said. Green also serves as Idaho County deputy prosecuting attorney. The third level is the judge who has the option to dismiss the case if it doesn’t meet the requirements for prosecution.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday
Pressin’ in the park Oct. 16 in Craigmont
Frost is in the air, and soon it will be time for Pressin’ in the Park. The Craigmont Community Church will sponsor the sixth annual Pressin’ in the Park event Sunday, October 16, at the Craigmont City Park. The event starts at noon and runs until 4 p.m.
The free event is open to the public. Food will be served from 12:30-2 p.m., and Sonnen sausage with lots of other good stuff — including apple crisp for dessert — will be on the menu. There will be pumpkin carving and games for the kids, and plenty of things to keep you busy if you want to pitch in and make some cider. No need to bring apples or jugs, we provide that, and we will send you home with a jug of tasty hand-pressed cider at the end of the day.
If you are interested in helping out with the event, contact Steve Riggers at (208) 791-7656.
— Lewis County Herald, (Craigmont), Thursday