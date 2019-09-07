SALEM, Ore. — NORPAC vegetable farmers’ cooperative has filed notice that it will lay off 485 workers and close its Stayton processing facility Oct. 31.
The Statesman Journal reported the closure is part of the company’s bankruptcy and impending sale of its assets to Oregon Potato Co. for $155.5 million.
NORPAC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Aug. 22, stating it owes more than 5,000 debtors more than $100 million.
The bankruptcy filing indicated Oregon Potato Co., owned by Frank Tiegs, would purchase the company’s Salem, Brooks, Ore., and Quincy, Wash., processing facilities, but did not say what it would do with the Stayton facility.
A letter from NORPAC to employees said Oregon Potato Co. now plans to buy the Stayton plant but doesn’t plan to continue operations there. The letter encourages Stayton employees to apply for open positions at other locations.